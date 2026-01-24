The Zeekr 8X has been revealed as a new plug-in hybrid large SUV that will sit near the top of the Zeekr range above the existing 7X electric mid-size SUV. Using the same platform as the Lotus Eletre, a choice of battery sizes will be available in the 8X for up to a claimed 328km of electric driving range and combined with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a combined range of over 1000km.

Measuring 5100mm long and just under 2000mm wide, the Zeekr 8X is a large SUV that’s sized 30mm longer the Audi Q7 and both five- and six-seat layouts will be available. The 8X’s wheelbase measures over 3000mm and its claimed kerb weight measures from 2660kg to 2820kg.

Under the body of the 8X are a choice of two battery sizes: either 55.1kWh or 70kWh, with either 256km or 328km of electric range (under more lenient CLTC standards). That sort of range gives the 8X an almost-EV like range which is longer than most other PHEVs available today.

Aside from the petrol engine’s 205kW peak power output, full performance figures are yet to be revealed for the 8X. In the larger 9X SUV, a tri-motor set up making 1030kW of power features, as well as ‘6C’ or ultra-fast 420kW charging capability.

The Zeekr 8X will go on sale in its native Chinese market later in 2026, with export plans yet to be announced. Given how well SUVs sell in Australia, and with plug-in hybrid sales booming, the local arm of the brand will likely have its hand up for the 8X. Zeekr sold just shy of 2000 units (1994) in Australia for the whole of 2025, including 1206 units of the 7X, which was only released in November.