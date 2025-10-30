Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zeekr has showcased the 9X, a full-size plug-in hybrid SUV built to take on premium German rivals, as part of its push into Europe and beyond. The company confirmed it aims to launch in markets including Germany, the UK, France and likely Australia within the next 12–18 months.

The 9X uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with three electric motors on a 900-volt architecture, producing a combined output of up to 1,030 kW (approximately 1,381 hp). Zeekr also claims a sub-3.1-second sprint from 0–100 km/h and an EV-only range around 380 km CLTC (roughly 236km WLTP). Charging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent can take just about nine minutes.

Although right-hand-drive production hasn’t been confirmed, Zeekr says it is evaluating adaptation for markets like Australia, where the brand already sells the 7X SUV. Zeekr’s European CEO, Lothar Schupet, said the UK is “one of the priority markets” and that Zeekr sees itself competing directly with BMW and Audi.

The 9X’s styling nods to luxury SUVs such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with imposing dimensions, a commanding grille, and premium touches throughout. It adds to the brand’s existing EV family including the 001, X and 7X models. With its headline figures and luxury positioning, Zeekr intends the 9X to be its performance flagship.

For Australia, the launch of the 9X would mark a major step in Zeekr’s global ambitions – transitioning from niche newcomer to serious competitor in the premium SUV segment. Local timing and pricing remain unannounced, but the overshadowing spec sheet positions the 9X as a disruptive option for buyers seeking both luxury and technical performance.