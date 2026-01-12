Zeekr’s striking new 7GT electric shooting brake may be a candidate for Australian buyers after confirming right-hand-drive production and European availability for the high-performance EV.

While the brand has yet to officially lock in local timing, the move significantly boosts the likelihood of the 7GT arriving in Australia as part of the brand’s ambitious global expansion plans.

The Zeekr 7GT is positioned as a premium, performance-focused electric wagon aimed squarely at European buyers, but its technology and packaging make it a compelling candidate for markets like Australia. In Europe, the model is expected to launch with pricing equivalent to under A$75,000, undercutting many established luxury EV rivals while offering headline-grabbing specifications.

Part of the Geely automotive group, Zeekr shares engineering DNA with familiar brands such as Volvo and Polestar. The 7GT rides on a new-generation platform featuring an advanced 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging and high power outputs. Buyers can choose between 75kWh and 100kWh battery packs, both capable of DC charging at up to 450kW. On compatible chargers, Zeekr claims a 10–80 per cent recharge in as little as 13 minutes, placing it among the fastest-charging EVs in the world.

Powertrain options are equally ambitious. Overseas markets will be offered a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version producing around 310kW, while the flagship dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant delivers up to 475kW. In that configuration, Zeekr quotes a 0–100km/h time of approximately 3.3 seconds and a top speed capped at around 210km/h, figures that put it firmly in high-performance territory.

Inside, the 7GT takes a distinctly European approach, prioritising craftsmanship over gimmicks. A 13-inch digital instrument display is paired with a large central touchscreen, but the cabin is anchored by a driver-focused layout, a high centre console and a mix of physical controls on the steering wheel and dash. Materials and fit are aimed at premium competitors rather than tech-first disruptors.

The shooting brake body style is a deliberate statement of intent, targeting buyers who value practicality without defaulting to an SUV. It also sets the 7GT apart from Zeekr’s other sedan and SUV offerings.

With right-hand drive now confirmed and Australia already home to several Geely-backed brands, industry expectations are growing that the Zeekr 7GT could arrive locally from late 2026. If it does, it would bring a new level of performance, charging speed and design flair to Australia’s growing premium EV landscape.

During 2025 Zeekr launched its Zeekr 7X electric mid-sized SUV, with startling pre-orders of around 2000 by year’s end.