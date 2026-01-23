Unbelievably, it’s been more than 20 years since the Bugatti Veyron started production. It was 2005 when the fastest car the world had ever seen was released, notching astounding automotive engineering feats including a quad-turbocharged W16 engine and 407km/h top speed.

Now, the company is celebrating the Veyron and its visionary Ferdinand Piech with the Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage, a one-off creation commissioned by an unknown customer.

The centrepiece of the Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage – and indeed, the Veyron as well – is the company’s iconic 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine that was originally sketched by Piech in the 1990s. In the Veyron, it made 1001hp (746kW) of power, but the F.K.P. Hommage uses the tune from the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and makes 1600hp, or 1193kW.

Bugatti hasn’t released performance figures for the F.K.P. Hommage, but the Chiron Super Sport 300+ broke the 300mph (482km/h) mark so it’s not short of grunt.

While Bugatti is gearing up to launch the Tourbillion – its next generation of hypercar – its Solitaire special one-off arm created the F.K.P. Hommage as as reimagined version of the Veyron for 2026. While it looks similar to the Veyron, the body is entirely new and made from carbon fibre.

The lights now use LEDs and are more aggressive looking, larger air intakes feed the more powerful W16 engine and the company’s ‘horseshoe’ grille now flows more elegantly into the body.

Inside, the Veyron has been modernised with new upholsteries and a 41mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon watch that sits atop the dashboard as a request from the car’s owner. It also features a unique steering wheel and centre console that were machined from blocks of solid aluminium.

To be physically revealed at Ultimate Supercar Garage in the frame of Rétromobile Paris from January 29 to February 1 2026, the F.K.P. Hommage is the second creation from Bugatti’s Solitaire programme, which will only produce two bespoke creations each year.