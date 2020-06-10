An entire race track is for sale for $14.6 million

Here’s some free financial advice from us at Wheels HQ. Speeding tickets are expensive, so you should buy this race track to save money.

There are some things you should be aware of though. The purchase price is US$10 million (A$14.6 million), and the track is in the United States of America.

We didn’t say this would be good financial advice.

Located two hours east of Portland, Oregan Raceway Park was built in 2008 for a reported cost of US$3.2 million, and it’s now on the market for you to buy.

There is a total of 16 turns in each 3.7-kilometre lap, with heaps of elevation changes. Each lap takes in nearly 122 vertical metres. There’s even a turn with 14 degrees of banking, so you can go full Ricky Bobby.

Located on a 434-acre plot of land, the track isn’t exactly going to be hosting a Formula 1 grand prix any time soon, but it is perfect for track days, club racing, or your own personal high-speed driving escape.

It’s not just the winding ribbon of tarmac that’s up for sale, with all the facility's amenities included in the listing. There are your regular track fanfare of restrooms and an aid room, as well as a two-pump fuel station, 12-bay pit building, and more than 100 acres of undeveloped land if you feel you want to extend the existing circuit.

If you were hoping to buy the track and turn it into your own personal driving nirvana, there is a small catch, as all existing track bookings have to be honoured by the new owners.

Once those have passed though, it’ll be your own private playground.

Check out the below video to get an idea of why this would make the ultimate property purchase for the discerning and well-heeled driving enthusiast.

