This mansion comes with a full race track

As far as home accessories go, having your very own race track in the backyard has to be one of the coolest for any motoring enthusiasts.

That’s exactly what is up for grabs in Florida, with a $26 million mansion for sale, including a legit eight-turn waterside race track

With a price tag like that, it’s fair to say most of us won’t be able to afford the home, but it’s always worth dreaming.

The house was originally built for a motorhome tycoon, meaning it was built to the tastes of well, a motorhome tycoon.

Located in Thonotosassa, outside Tampa, Florida, the main residence has eight bedrooms, 26 bathrooms and two swimming pools – everyone knows you need a 4:1 bathroom-to-bedroom ratio when hoofing down some buffalo wings.

Built on a 36-acre property, the home also has a bowling alley, horse stable, two-story guest house, boat house, and importantly, 1021 square metre warehouse. This was home to the previous owners sizeable, and impressive, 80-car collection.

That’s plenty of space to store all the toys you’ll use on your very own race track.

Listed by Smith & Associates Real Estate, we hope a true motoring enthusiast snaps up the home.

If you don’t want to move all the way to North America, Melbourne also had its own $13.5 million mansion go up for sale last year, which also featured a go-kart track.

Now all we have to do is win the lottery… simple.

