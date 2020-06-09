Are you a discerning billionaire with a passion for fast cars, and looking for a new abode? Well, we’ve found the perfect home for you.

Located at 130 Collingwood Place in Los Angeles, this high-end residence has one of the coolest garages we’ve seen in a while.

While some are going to be obsessing over the city views and luxurious pools, for us the most interesting feature of this opulent mansion is the garage – or ‘auto gallery’ as it is described in the listing.

With space for 15 vehicles, there’s room for pretty much any set of wheels you could desire.

This isn’t just some mere storage facility, with this garage being specifically designed to showcase your most prized vehicles.

There’s even a viewing area so you can spend all day soaking in the curves and lines of your favourite cars.

If you are getting some real Batman vibes from the garage, that’s probably no mistake.

The current owner of the house is Kipp Nelson, a former Goldman Sachs partner, who clearly has a passion for things fast and furious.

This is exemplified by the giant scale racetrack that has been built in the house. Dubbed the Kippway, the large model racetrack will allow you to let your inner child run free.

There’s also a high-end racing simulator, so you can tear up some digitised metal if you so desire.

Taking four years to build and completed in 2018, the house was designed by Olson Kundig, and has other non-motoring ameneties (boring!), like five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, multiple swimming pools, and stunning Los Angeles city vistas.

Listed for sale by Williams Williams Estates Group, the estate has an asking price of, wait for it, US$62 million (A$89.3 million).

If you can afford that kind of property, we have no doubt you’d be able to fill the 15-car garage with some of the coolest metal on the planet.

So, when can we come around for a gander?

