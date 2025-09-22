Motorists in Melbourne have been left puzzled by a strange roadside camera spotted along busy Canterbury Road in Albert Park – but the mystery has now been solved.

The unusual trailer-mounted unit, photographed and shared on social media earlier this week, sparked speculation among drivers about whether it was monitoring mobile phone use. The post quickly drew more than 100 responses as users debated its purpose.

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, a spokesperson for Victoria’s Department of Transport confirmed the device is a privately-owned experimental camera, supplied by US company Verra Mobility, which describes itself as a global leader in traffic enforcement and road safety technology.

Reddit/Feeling_Purpose_9901

The spokesperson explained the camera is not linked to enforcement at this stage. Instead, it is running a four-week trial until September 19, 2025, collecting data to test its accuracy and effectiveness in real-world conditions.

According to Verra, the trailers are capable of detecting a wide range of offences simultaneously – including speeding, average speed between two points, red-light running, bus lane misuse, seatbelt use, and mobile phone offences. The technology also incorporates automatic number plate recognition.

“This innovation lets us monitor multiple violations at once, unlike traditional single-purpose speed cameras,” a Verra Mobility representative told Yahoo News. “With two trailers working in tandem, we can also measure average speed across a stretch of road, not just at one fixed point.”

Verra Mobility’s senior vice president, Steven Crutchfield, emphasised the trial is about calibration and validation, not enforcement. He added the trailer units eliminate the need for staff to operate roadside cameras directly, reducing safety risks for workers near fast-moving traffic.

“Unlike fixed cameras, these mobile systems can be positioned almost anywhere – on urban streets, rural highways, or near high-risk zones – and relocated at short notice,” Crutchfield said. He noted that this flexibility creates “a psychological effect” where drivers are more cautious if they believe enforcement could occur at any time.

Verra Mobility already operates more than 9,000 cameras worldwide, logging hundreds of thousands of operational hours. Whether Melbourne drivers will eventually see the new units rolled out permanently remains a decision for the Victorian government.