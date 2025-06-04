Chinese EV manufacturer Nio has confirmed that its new Firefly electric supermini is heading to Europe, with UK sales expected by October. Designed as a direct competitor to the upcoming Renault 5 EV and Volkswagen ID.2, the Firefly combines affordability with compact urban practicality.

Launched in China in April 2025, the Nio Firefly offers a range of 418 kilometres (based on the generous CLTC test cycle) and is powered by a single rear-mounted motor producing 105 kilowatts. Despite its modest size and powertrain, the Firefly is designed for city commuting and short-distance travel.

What truly sets the Firefly apart is its price. Retailing in China for around A$24,000, it’s one of the most affordable electric cars on the global market.

7

Initially introduced as an entirely new brand alongside sibling marque Onvo, Firefly was later integrated as a sub-brand under the Nio umbrella, streamlining its global branding strategy. In its first full month on the market, Nio sold 3,680 units of the Firefly, contributing to a 13.1 per cent year-on-year growth in overall sales for the company.

Though only left-hand-drive models have been shown to date, Nio President Qin Lihong confirmed at the Shanghai motor show that a right-hand-drive version will be ready for the UK by October. While formal UK launch plans are still pending, this announcement strongly suggests that a local debut is imminent.

Nio’s European expansion is accelerating rapidly. The brand aims to enter 16 new global markets in 2025, with seven already confirmed in Europe: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, Poland, and Romania. Alongside the Firefly, Nio will launch its EL6 and EL8 SUVs, as well as the ET5 saloon and ET5 Touring estate in those countries.

In addition, industry insiders expect an update soon on the launch of the Onvo L60 – a sleek Tesla Model Y rival – in the UK. According to Nio’s head of product planning, Eric Yu, the absence of import tariffs on Chinese EVs in the UK is a key advantage, especially compared to the 31 per cent import surcharge in the European Union.

The Firefly’s energy efficiency is rated at 14.5kWh per 100 kilometres (WLTP), helping to keep running costs low. It supports 100kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10-80 per cent charge in just 29 minutes, along with either 7kW or 11kW AC charging. A notable addition is its vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, enabling the car to power external devices – ideal for camping or emergency use.

A standout feature that sets the Firefly apart is its swappable battery pack, a hallmark of the Nio brand. This innovation allows for quick battery exchanges at Nio’s growing network of swapping stations and ensures compatibility with the company’s fifth-generation battery swap stations set to launch globally in 2026.

Inside, the Firefly showcases a minimalist cabin crafted from sustainable materials. It features a 13.2-inch multimedia touchscreen, supported by a 14-speaker surround sound system, and a 6.0-inch digital instrument cluster. All variants come with over-the-air software update capability and a smartphone app that functions as a digital key, echoing tech offerings from rivals like Tesla.

Practicality hasn’t been overlooked. The five-seat interior includes a front bench layout, a 60/40 split rear bench, and generous cargo space. The boot offers 404 litres, while a sizeable 92-litre frunk and a 29-litre under-seat storage tray add versatility rarely seen in this segment.

With its low price, competitive range, and expanding availability, the Firefly could become a disruptive force in the entry-level EV segment across Europe and potentially in Australia at a later stage.