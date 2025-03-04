Noooo! Nissan calls time on its classic R35 GT-R

Nissan has confirmed that order books for the R35 GT-R supercar have closed with production ending once the remaining orders are filled. A successor is confirmed, but could be at least three years away.

A statement on Nissan’s Japanese website reads: “We have received many orders for the Nissan GT-R, and we have now finished accepting orders for the planned production quantity.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our many customers for their patronage over the years since its release in 2007.”

It’s unclear how many examples are still yet to be built, or when production will end, but remaining stock is now sold out in Japan.

15

Originally released in 2007, the GT-R was pulled from European markets in 2022 due to then-new noise regulations while Australian sales were stopped in 2021 thanks to side impact Australian Design Rule, which also killed cars like the Lexus IS and RC locally.