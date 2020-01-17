A collection of 21 vehicles owned by the estate of late actor and car enthusiast Paul Walker has been auctioned the 49th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottdale auction.

Update: Details for each lot have been added to this story as Barrett-Jackson has included more information in its listings.

Best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and the Furious franchise, Walker was an avid car enthusiast who was sadly killed during a drive in a Porsche Carrera GT in 2013.

Included in the sale were five rare BMW E36 M3 Lightweights, which were built as homologation specials by BMW for the US, all in Alpine White with the BMW M colours in the form of a flag on the hood.

Barrett-Jackson says this was the most E36 lightweights ever sold at a single auction, of the 125 estimated to have been produced.

Five Ultimate M3s: Queensland's M3 special - The E36 M3R

As well as the five E36 M3 Lightweights included in the sale, a Fast and the Furious film car (from Fast Five) sold, specifically a Nissan 370Z which became part of the ‘collection’ of cars the team amassed in the film.

There are pickups and motorbikes in the mix of 21 vehicles, but below are the highlights from the sale according to us, with sale prices in USD and AUD.

1967 Chevrolet II Nova

USD$60,500 / AUD$87,880

Built with the help of the founder of Year One, a company involved with supplying parts for the cars used in the production of 2Fast 2Furious. Walker and Year One president Kevin King became mates and built this car as a daily cruiser.

1988 & 1991 BMW M3 E30

1988: USD$165,000 / AUD$239,670

1991: USD$220,000 / AUD$319,560

Walker owned two E30 M3s, one (the 1988) now with 51,920km and the other (1991) with 10565km on the odometer, but both in Alpine White with 2.3-litre inline fours good for 145kW in the US.

1989 Nissan R32 Skyline Race Car

USD$100,100 / AUD$145,400

Built for the track, this R32 has pretty much no interior save a cage and race seat, as well as the dash. Engine upgrades from HKS and A’PEXi have been carried out, but Barrett-Jackson doesn’t quote a power figure.

Five 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweights, one with an iconic LTW wing and ‘livery delete’

1. USD$385,000 / AUD$559,220

2. USD$258,500 / AUD$375,478

3. USD$242,000 / AUD$351,510

4. USD$220,000 / AUD$319,560

5. USD$220,000 / AUD$319,560

These are some of the rarest M3s in the world (only 126 were built, though that’s plenty next to the 15 E36 M3Rs built by Frank Gardner Racing in Australia) were owned by Paul Walker. He had five of the things, across a couple of different specifications in terms of wings and liveries, though mostly they’re mechanically the same.

One of the M3s is “unique in that it does not feature the diagonal M motif tri-color checkered graphics, nor does it feature the traditional Lightweight rear spoiler.” I.e, sleeper-spec. That one sold for only $220K, while the most expensive was the one which had driven only 4700 miles.

2000 Audi S4

USD$29,700 / AUD$43,140

Something slightly more daily-friendly, Paul Walker’s 2000 S4 is up for grabs in stunning condition, though Barrett-Jackson doesn’t reveal any specifics about mileage or its prior use. It does still have its original 2.7-litre twin-turbo V6.

2009 Nissan 370Z (used in the Fast Five film)

USD$105,600 / AUD$153,390

Used in the Fast Five film, this 370Z is relatively stock bar a few minor visual modifications and the decals referencing Reach Out Worldwide, Paul Walker’s charity.

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car

USD$95,700 / AUD$139,010

With plenty of Ford Racing kit in the engine bay and in its engine calibration, the Boss 302S owned by Walker isn’t exactly street legal. It is, however, awesome.

It was reportedly a gift from a fellow racer, and had barely been driven by Walker. Barrett-Jackson says the car, as it sits, is essentially new.

The auction is set to take place on January 11-19, 2020.