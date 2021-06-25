Snapshot
- New GT trim starts from $38,990
- Price and features put it between Allure and GT Sport
- Sunroof and Nappa leather interior optional
The Peugeot 2008 SUV has scored a third trim option, with the new GT variant slotting in between the existing Allure and GT Sport options.
Starting at $38,990 before on-road costs, the GT utilises the same three-cylinder, 1.2-litre turbocharged engine as the Allure, making 96kW/230Nm with power being sent to the front wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The list price puts the GT at a $5000 discount compared to the GT Sport – missing out on the more powerful 114kW/240Nm engine and eight-speed gearbox – but a $4000 premium over the Allure, justified by the addition of some standard equipment over the model's base variant.
Breaking down the 2008 range into each variant gives a clearer picture of which version gets what features as standard – the Allure being the cheapest trim, with the GT and GT Sport adding additional spec on top.
Peugeot 2008 Allure features
- Digital instrument cluster
- 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and digital radio
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- 'Traxx' fabric upholstery with leather effect
- Automatic climate control
- Push-button start
- Autonomous emergency braking with daytime pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Lane-keep assist
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Speed-sign recognition
- Rear parking sensors and reversing camera
Peugeot 2008 GT features (new)
- Adaptive full-LED headlights with auto high-beam dipping
- Gloss black side mirrors, roof bars and window surrounds
- Diamond black roof and rear spoiler
- Proximity locking and unlocking
- 10-inch touchscreen with 3D satellite navigation
- Wireless smartphone charging
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- 'Capy' fabric trim with leather effect and lime green stitching
- Stainless steel scuff plates
- Front and rear floor mats
- Leather and satin chrome gear lever
- Full-grain perforated leather steering wheel with Aikinite stitch detail and satin chrome 'GT' emblem
- Autonomous emergency braking system with low-light cyclist and pedestrian detection
- Blind-spot monitoring with brake assist
- Ambient lighting
Peugeot 2008 GT Sport features
- 18-inch black alloy wheels
- Adaptive cruise control including stop-and-go
- Nappa leather-accented upholstery
- Heated front seats
- Electric driver's seat with massaging
- Lane-positioning assist
As opposed to the entry-level Allure, the GT can be optioned with an electric sunroof for $1990 extra, the same cost as the option on the GT Sport.
Unique to the GT, buyers can also swap the mechanically adjustable, cloth seats for an optional Nappa leather upgrade, adding heating to the front seats with the driver scoring a massage function, available at a $2690 premium.
As with the GT Sport, the new variant is available in the standard orange fusion finish with metallic paints (artense grey, platinum grey and onyx black) adding $690 to the price while premium paints (elixir red, vertigo blue, pearl white) are a $1050 option.
Available now, the 2008 range is covered by Peugeot's five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, with five-year roadside assistance and service price promise included.
MY21 Peugeot 2008 pricing
All prices exclude on-road costs:
- 2008 Allure – $34,990
- 2008 GT – $38,990
- 2008 GT Sport – $43,990
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Get your monthly fix of news, reviews and stories on the greatest cars and minds in the automotive world.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
Reviews
2021 Peugeot 2008 GT Sport review
The range-topping 2008 costs $9000 more than the entry-level Allure spec, so is it worth the extra cash?
-
Advice
The most fuel efficient small SUVs you can buy right now
If saving cash at the fuel pump is your priority, these are the crossovers for you
-
News
Citroen and Peugeot models recalled after braking system fault detected
Five different models are affected by the issue