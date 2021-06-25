Snapshot New GT trim starts from $38,990

The Peugeot 2008 SUV has scored a third trim option, with the new GT variant slotting in between the existing Allure and GT Sport options.

Starting at $38,990 before on-road costs, the GT utilises the same three-cylinder, 1.2-litre turbocharged engine as the Allure, making 96kW/230Nm with power being sent to the front wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The list price puts the GT at a $5000 discount compared to the GT Sport – missing out on the more powerful 114kW/240Nm engine and eight-speed gearbox – but a $4000 premium over the Allure, justified by the addition of some standard equipment over the model's base variant.

Breaking down the 2008 range into each variant gives a clearer picture of which version gets what features as standard – the Allure being the cheapest trim, with the GT and GT Sport adding additional spec on top.

Peugeot 2008 Allure features

Digital instrument cluster

7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and digital radio

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

'Traxx' fabric upholstery with leather effect

Automatic climate control

Push-button start

Autonomous emergency braking with daytime pedestrian and cyclist detection

Lane-keep assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Speed-sign recognition

Rear parking sensors and reversing camera

Peugeot 2008 GT features (new)

Adaptive full-LED headlights with auto high-beam dipping

Gloss black side mirrors, roof bars and window surrounds

Diamond black roof and rear spoiler

Proximity locking and unlocking

10-inch touchscreen with 3D satellite navigation

Wireless smartphone charging

Front and rear parking sensors

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

'Capy' fabric trim with leather effect and lime green stitching

Stainless steel scuff plates

Front and rear floor mats

Leather and satin chrome gear lever

Full-grain perforated leather steering wheel with Aikinite stitch detail and satin chrome 'GT' emblem

Autonomous emergency braking system with low-light cyclist and pedestrian detection

Blind-spot monitoring with brake assist

Ambient lighting

Peugeot 2008 GT Sport features

18-inch black alloy wheels

Adaptive cruise control including stop-and-go

Nappa leather-accented upholstery

Heated front seats

Electric driver's seat with massaging

Lane-positioning assist

As opposed to the entry-level Allure, the GT can be optioned with an electric sunroof for $1990 extra, the same cost as the option on the GT Sport.

Unique to the GT, buyers can also swap the mechanically adjustable, cloth seats for an optional Nappa leather upgrade, adding heating to the front seats with the driver scoring a massage function, available at a $2690 premium.

As with the GT Sport, the new variant is available in the standard orange fusion finish with metallic paints (artense grey, platinum grey and onyx black) adding $690 to the price while premium paints (elixir red, vertigo blue, pearl white) are a $1050 option.