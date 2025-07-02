Porsche has added new all-wheel drive variants of the 992.2 911, with the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S models now available to order in coupe, convertible and Targa bodystyles. Sitting above the Carrera T and Carrera S but below the GTS, the Carrera 4S models can sprint to 100km/h in as little as 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 308km/h.

The new all-wheel drive variants of the 911 use the same 353kW twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine as the Carrera S, allowing the coupe to sprint to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds (with the Sport Chrono Package) and a top speed of 308km/h. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) is standard equipment.

According to Porsche, the take up rate for the all-wheel drive drivetrain in the Carrera S is around 50 per cent, particularly in regions with changeable climates or demanding road conditions. The Carrera 4S’ all-wheel drive system is rear-biased, but if required, more torque is sent to the front axle.

Standard equipment for the 4S models has been significantly upgraded, with features such as 20-inch front/21-inch rear alloy wheels, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and a sports exhaust system are now standard. The 911 GTS’ braking system with red callipers and 408mm front/380mm rear discs is also featured on 4S models, as is rear-wheel steering.

On the technology front, Matrix LED headlights, a wireless phone charger, auto-folding mirrors with puddle lamps, auto-dimming mirrors with an integrated rain sensor and lane departure warning are also standard kit.

Australian models also see DAB+ digital radio, a Bose sound system, 14-way electric sports seats with memory, keyless entry and push button start, lane change assist with rear assist, adaptive cruise control, parking entry package (with a 360-degree camera and automatic parking), tyre fit set, ‘Up to the Dreams’ exterior colour range and a windscreen with a grey top tint as standard. Power Steering Plus is also a no-cost option.

A wide range of other options for individualisation are available on request, including a wide variety of colour and material combinations as well as sound, assistance and roof systems.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S pricing (plus on-road costs):

Coupe: $362,300

Cabriolet: $385,200

Targa: $389,400

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is now available to order ahead of the first deliveries due to commence later this year.