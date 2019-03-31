When Peugeot debut the Concept 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered at Geneva last year, there was a hint that there was serious production intent from the amount of technical details released.

One year on and Peugeot has released the first solid indication of a production version with a set of images of a liveried Peugeot 508 that is tagged with the “Peugeot Sport Engineered” hashtag.

While little else is revealed about the 508 in question, the tweet describes the car as “Intelligent electrified neo-performance” that is “Born in the Peugeot Sport laboratory”, which indicates that it will be a proper performance sedan with some form of hybrid power.

Not only that, some of the aerodynamic features from the concept, such as the side aero blades that protrude out of the lower front and rear bars seem to be present on the liveried car.

It still yet to be seen if the performance 508 will sport anything as ambitious as the concept’s 294kW hybrid drivetrain, which pairs a turbocharged petrol engine with a pair of electric motors, 91kW for the front axle and 147kW for the rear.

Considering that the European 508 Hybrid boasts a 165kW hybrid powertrain that combines a 132kW petrol donk with an 81kW front electric motor, putting a performance version into production that is close to the 294kW mark with a higher-tune and an extra electric motor is realistically possible.

One thing is for certain is that Peugeot won’t be at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, so for now the timing of the car’s reveal would be at Peugeot Sport’s discretion. But we will certainly bring the latest updates on the car when it comes to light.