Daniel Wong

675kW Nikola Badger electric ute is coming to Australia
Hydrogen-electric semi-truck company set to bring its electric pick-up to Australia
ECD reveals Tesla-based electric conversion for classic Defender
American-based restomod specialist adds a 21st-century drivetrain to its list of conversion options.
2007 Honda FD2 Civic Type R: Fast Car History Lesson
Evo and STI-chasing Civic Type R sedan was as raw as sashimi
Arctic Trucks preps Ford F-150 for Antarctica
Ford’s big rig gets big wheels to take on big adventures.
One-off Maserati 'Cinqueporte' Quattroporte wagon up for sale
One man’s dream can now be another’s wagon wonder
Patriot Campers releases X3 camper trailer in Australia
Aussie 4x4 off-road specialists packs more into its new X3 camper trailer
Mil-Spec Automotive creates the Ford F-150 of dreams
Famed Hummer restomod specialist adds its touch to America’s popular pick-up.
Land Rover mobilises for aid organisations
Land Rover musters 143 vehicles to help aid organisations deal with coronavirus.
911 Carrera S with McLaren F1-style seating up for sale
Wild custom 911 is either one ruined Porsche or the cheapest path to McLaren F1-like thrills
How fast is the Bloodhound LSR car compared to a Bugatti?
The team working on the land speed record car projects how fast their creation is compared to other familiar fast cars
Goodwood Festival of Speed gets postponed
Annual “ultimate motoring garden party” gets pushed back over coronavirus concerns
APG buffs up the Ford Ranger with carbon-fibre
Lightweight material gives US-market ute some heavyweight Baja vibes.