Mercedes-Benz has introduced a limited edition version of its V8-powered C63 S coupe, called the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe ‘Aero Edition 63’,for the Australian and New Zealand market.

As the ‘Aero’ in its name implies, the limited-edition model stands apart from the regular C63 S offering with the fitment of an exclusive AMG Performance rear spoiler and front lip apron.

Mercedes-Benz says these items have been wind-tunnel tested to deliver downforce and grip.

Aside from the aerodynamic bits, the Aero Edition 63 comes with an exclusive trim combination of Magma Grey and Black Nappa leather upholstery with yellow stripes for the front and yellow stitching lining the rear seats, centre console, dashboard, and doors.

Adding to that, the Aero Edition 63 comes specified with the otherwise optional front ceramic composite disc brakes, AMG performance front seats, and interior carbon package.

Just 63 examples of the AMG C63 S Coupe ‘Aero Edition 63’ will be built, each priced from $188,600.

Considering that it is $17,200 more than the base asking price of a standard AMG C63 S Coupe, and around $5000 to $6000 cheaper than a similarly-optioned example, that is relatively good value for those in the market for AMG’s V8-powered C-class coupe.