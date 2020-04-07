If you thought the Quattroporte is as cool as Maseratis get, this one-off Maserati Quattroporte wagon, currently listed for sale in the UK, begs to differ.

Listed on ClassicDriver, this long-roofed five-door Quattorporte, nicknamed the Cinqueporte, was inspired by a British aficionado who missed out on buying one of four Carrozzeria Touring’s Quattroporte-based Bellagio Fastbacks that was auctioned in 2013.

Determined to have a Quattroporte wagon, the Cinqueporte’s owner consulted several prototyping companies about producing a shooting brake based on the current Quattroporte. Unfortunately for him, the quotes received were in the £200,000 region with a timeline that was deemed “far too long”.

Eventually the owner was introduced to a UK-based classic car restorer, Adam Redding, who spent 1500 man-hours converting a standard current-generation Quattroporte into the Cinqueporte.

According to the listing, the hardest part of the conversion was getting the electrics for its motorised tailgate to work. The original plan was to source parts from OEM suppliers, but when the parts couldn’t work, Adam Redding resorted to designing a system in-house to get the tailgate to work.

While the workmanship does look convincing from the photos, it does have a less than appealing side, and that is the Cinquenporte sports Maserati’s 3-litre V6 turbo diesel, which manages a humble 205kW and 600Nm of torque, beneath its exquisite frock.

Registered in 2016, the Cinqueporte has since racked up a modest 8714 miles (14,023km) on the odometer, and is listed by UK-based classic car dealer, Autostorico, with its price provided on request.

Don’t expect this one-off creation to be cheap, though considering that the aforementioned Carrozzeria Touring Bellagio Fastback went for a relatively humble €117,600 (AUD207,000) at auction, you might never know.