Last September Pagani Automobili gave attendees of the Supercar Owner’s Circle event an early preview of what was known as the Pagani Huayra Imola.

Back then little was known about the car besides its OTT aero additions and a rumoured price tag of €3 million. Now with an official statement from Pagani we know that it is more than that, in both performance and price.

Officially known as just the Pagani Imola, Pagani’s latest creation boasts 617kW and 1100Nm of torque derived from the Huayra’s Mercedes-AMG built 6-litre twin-turbo V12 powerplant, which is a generous 27kW and 50Nm gain over the Huayra Roadster BC.

As it is with the Huayra family, power from the V12 is still sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed XTRAC single-clutch automated manual.

The Imola’s carbon-fibre chassis features the same reinforced central monocoque used in the Huayra Roadster BC that is made from exquisite sounding Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 materials.

Strangely, with a quoted weight of 1246kg, the Imola is 28kg heavier than the Huayra BC coupe, even despite the fact that the Imola is painted with a newly developed bespoke painting system that saves 5kg on the car’s paintjob alone.

One could rack up the weight gain to the mass of aero ducts and winglets plastered across its body, which is said to deliver more downforce for the purpose of improving lap times, ease of driving, and safety.

Pagani admits that while the new aerodynamic additions spoil the Huayra’s “aesthetics”, it was necessary for improving the Imola’s downforce rather than relying on ground effects aerodynamics, which could be interrupted on the uneven surfaces of public roads.

Adding to that, the Imola also employs an electronically controlled active damper system that varies the front ride height in tandem with the aerodynamic, engine, electronic differential, and transmission control systems.

According to Pagani, the company got its customers involved in the development of the Imola, which has since racked up 16,000km worth of on-track development.

“Customer involvement was very much a part of the Pagani Imola project. We wanted to amaze and, fascinated by our ideas and solutions, our customers decided to join the team and acted as test drivers, so to speak,” said Horacio Pagani, founder and chief designer of Pagani.

While Pagani will maintain the Imola’s production number at just five examples, the price has ballooned to €5 million (AUD$8 million) from its rumoured figure, though that hasn’t stopped all five from being snapped up.