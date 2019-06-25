In an unconventional move for a car that is already sold out, Ford has doubled-down on its Ford GT supercar and introduced a raft of upgrades for its last run of cars from 2020 onwards.

Introduced at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, the headline upgrade on the 2020 Ford GT is a modest 10kW power bump, which raises the 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 engine’s peak power to 492kW, as well as a broader torque band.

According to Ford, this power gain was achieved through revised engine calibration and new pistons and ignition coils that were developed for the track-only GT MkII.

In addition to that, the GT’s buttress air ducts have been redesigned to increase air flow for the engine by 50 per cent, the turbos are now paired with larger intercoolers, and the optional 4kg-lighter Akrapovič titanium exhaust now comes fitted as standard.

The GT’s suspension system too is tweaked, with the “Track mode” damping setting increased to sharpen handling and tighten the car’s body control when it comes to “high-speed transient sections”.

Aside from the mechanical updates, Ford will also be offering the GT in a new “Liquid Carbon” bare carbon-fibre finish option that comes paired with the optional carbon fibre wheels as standard.

The iconic orange and blue Gulf Racing Heritage Livery too gets a minor tweak, with black pin striping and the carbon fibre wheel option now made available for it.

Despite the latest developments, Ford has not mentioned any increase in production numbers for its supercar model, which was first announced in 2015. From an initial production run of 500 models, Ford doubled that figure a year later after receiving over 6500 customer applications.

In late-2018, Ford announced a new and “final owner application process” for an additional 350 new examples of the Ford GT, bringing its final production run tally to 1350.

According to Ford, this final round of customer application was for the 2020 model, with production slated to wind up in 2022.