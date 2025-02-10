WhichCar
Range Rover names new five-vehicle special edition after Australia’s flashiest street

The very limited edition Range Rover inspired by Melbourne comes complete with exclusive colours and trims.

Jake Williams
Range Rover has revealed an exclusive new special edition dubbed the SV Bespoke Collins Edition, named in honour of one of Australia’s most expensive boulevards, Collins Street in Melbourne.

According to Range Rover, each element of the Collins Edition – which will number just five vehicles - speaks to exclusive luxury and is the first time the brand has launched an Australia-specific model.

On the outside, Satin Grey paintwork complements Satin Grey 23-inch wheels with black inserts, while the Range Rover script features a unique black chrome finish. Mirrors and brake callipers are also forged in black.

Inside, the Collins Edition adds black ceramic controls alongside a tan and black leather and cloth trim, with scatter cushions, tread plates and seat embroidery also featuring a Collins Edition script.

Under the bonnet of the SV Bespoke Collins Edition is a 425kW/750Nm 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 engine. This engine is available in other Range Rover SV models, but it’s the only drivetrain available in the Collins Edition.

Combined with a mild-hybrid system, the Range Rover sprints to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 261km/h. It can also tow a 3,500kg braked trailer (if you really want to bring down the overall tone).

Priced from $507,057 plus on-road costs, the Range Rover SV Bespoke Collins Edition is not cheap, but with just five being marked for production, it’s nothing if not exclusive.

The Range Rover SV Bespoke Collins Edition is available to order now and will launch into local Range Rover dealerships soon.

