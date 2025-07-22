Renault Australia has completed the refresh of its Koleos mid-size SUV range with the launch of the MY25 Koleos Techno – the new flagship model – arriving in Australian showrooms this month.

Replacing the previous Intens grade, the MY25 Koleos Techno is offered in both front-wheel-drive (4×2) and all-wheel-drive (4×4) formats and stands out with a sleek new 19-inch alloy wheel design.

Priced at $39,990 plus on-road costs for the 4×2 and $42,490 for the 4×4, the Techno slots above the entry-level Evolution, which is currently available at $36,990 drive-away for a limited time.

The Techno brings a premium specification list including leather-accented upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, an 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen with embedded navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and a hands-free key card with walk-away locking.

Under the bonnet is a familiar 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder engine delivering 126kW and 226Nm, paired to a CVT automatic transmission. The official fuel use is 8.1L/100km for the 4×2 and 8.3L/100km for the 4×4.

Renault Australia General Manager Glen Sealey said the MY25 update ensures the Koleos remains competitive in a tightly contested segment. “This freshen-up means we can continue to offer a premium mid-size SUV at an attainable price point,” Sealey said. “The Koleos has been a mainstay of our range, with nearly 30,000 sold in Australia.”

All MY25 Koleos variants come with a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and 30,000km/12-month service intervals.

Features

19-inch alloy wheels (new design)

LED headlights

‘Panoramic’ sunroof

AM/FM/DAB radio

Embedded navigation

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

3D sound by Arkamys with eight speakers

8.7-inch ‘portrait’ multimedia touchscreen

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Tyre pressure monitoring

Leather-accented seats

Heated and ventilated front seats

Hands-free Renault ‘key card’ with walk-away door locking

Specs