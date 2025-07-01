The Renault Duster small SUV will be priced from $31,990 plus on-road costs in Australia, with the first local deliveries due to commence later this month. With more ground clearance and off-road ability than most other small SUVs, the Duster will also be available with a range of genuine and locally-sourced accessories for buyers wanting even more adventure.
As confirmed recently by Renault Australia, two models will be form the Duster range: the entry-level Evolution and top-spec Techno, each available with either a turbocharged 1.3-litre front-wheel drive engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto or an also-turbocharged 1.2-litre mild-hybrid all-wheel drive engine with a six-speed manual.
The 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine is also used in the related Renault Captur, and makes 113kW of power (@ 5500rpm) and 270Nm of torque (@ 2250rpm). It’s rated at 6.5L/100km for fuel consumption and can use 91RON regular unleaded fuel.
Meanwhile, the slightly smaller 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol donk makes 96kW of power (@4500rpm) and 230Nm of torque (@ 2250rpm) and is boosted by mild-hybrid assistance. It uses 5.7L/100km on the combined cycle, and must use minimum-95RON premium unleaded fuel.
Measuring 4345mm long, 1921mm wide, 1650mm tall and riding on a 2657mm-long wheelbase, the Duster’s bootspace varies between drivetrains: the 1.3T FWD model’s boot measures between 472 litres to 1564 litres, while the 1.2T AWD’s boot is over 100 litres smaller at between 358L to 1424L thanks to its rear differential and independent rear suspension.
The Duster 1.3T FWD weighs between 1309kg and 1363kg (kerb), which is less than the 1422kg-1441kg 1.2T AWD and both can tow up to 1500kg (braked). The FWD Duster’s ground clearance is 174mm, with the AWD model increasing that to 212mm – 2mm more than a Suzuki Jimny.
Like other new Renault passenger cars, the Duster is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty and its service intervals are once-yearly/every 30,000km. Servicing costs are yet to be announced.
Renault Duster pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Evolution 1.3T 4×2 auto: $31,990
- Evolution 1.2T 4×4 manual: $36,490
- Techno 1.3T 4×2 auto: $36,990
- Techno 1.2T 4×4 manual: $37,990
Renault Duster Evolution standard equipment:
- 17-inch alloy wheels with Continental Cross Contact tyres
- Roof rails
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Remote central locking
- Leather steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- 4x USB-C charging points
- Wireless phone charger
- Arkamys six-speaker sound system
- Cruise control with a speed limiter
- Electric parking brake
- ‘YouClip’ accessory mounting points: 1x rear centre console, 2x boot, 1x inside of tailgate
Renault Duster safety features:
- 6x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Forward collision warning with safe following distance warning
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Traffic sign recognition
- Driver attention monitoring
- Rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
Duster Techno model adds:
- ‘Premium’ cloth upholstery
- Rear privacy glass
- Blind-spot monitoring
- 360-degree camera
- Front parking sensors
- Keyless entry with push button start and walk-away locking
- Auto high beam
- Split-level boot floor (4×2)
- Additional ‘YouClip’ accessory points: 1x dashboard, 1x right of infotainment system
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Modular roof rails
The Renault Duster is now on sale in Australia, with the first local deliveries due to commence later this month.
