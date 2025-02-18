Renault Duster small SUV headed for Australia

Renault has confirmed that its Duster small SUV will be launched in Australia in the second half of 2025. A phenomenal success for the brand with over 2.5 million sold since its original launch in 2010, the Duster falls under Renault’s budget Dacia brand in Europe but will be sold as a Renault locally.
So far, two turbocharged petrol engines have been confirmed for the Australian market: either a 96kW/230Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder with a six-speed manual and all-wheel drive, or a front-drive 113kW/250Nm 1.3-litre four-cylinder with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto that’s shared with the Captur and Arkana.
A 103kW front-drive hybrid also exists in the Duster’s home markets but an all-wheel drive hybrid - with an electric motor on the rear axle like a Toyota RAV4 - is due in European showrooms this year, pointing to a possible 2026 Australian launch.
Using the same platform as its Captur sibling – as well as that car’s new Mitsubishi ASX twin and the Nissan Juke – the Duster is sized between the Captur and Arkana, though it’s almost as wide and as tall as the Koleos mid-sizer.
It measures 4,343mm long, 1,813mm wide, 1,661mm tall and rides on a 2,657mm long wheelbase. The boot measures between 414litres (4x4) and 478L (4x2), and 1,559L (4x4) and 1,623L (4x2) with the seats folded.
The Duster’s off-road credentials are stronger than most competitors with 212mm of ground clearance, along with a 31-degree departure angle and exterior cladding. In Europe, the Duster is also available with a number of adventure accessories, including an in-car bed and a tent for camping.
The Duster is also available with ‘YouClip’ points throughout the car, where owners can buy accessories such as a phone holder or extra cup holders that attach to them.
Australian specifications are yet to be announced, but in the UK, the Duster is available with features like a 10-inch touchscreen with live services, wireless smartphone mirroring, keyless entry and start, an electric parking brake, single-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, washable upholstery, heated seats, auto-folding mirrors and wheels up to 18 inches.
Safety features like six airbags, autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and motorcycle detection, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, driver fatigue detection, traffic sign recognition and rear parking sensors are standard across the UK range with front parking sensors, a reversing camera and auto high beam available on higher models.
Australian specifications for the Renault Duster are due to be announced closer to its local arrival in the second half of 2025.
