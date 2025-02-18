Renault Duster small SUV headed for Australia

Renault has confirmed that its Duster small SUV will be launched in Australia in the second half of 2025. A phenomenal success for the brand with over 2.5 million sold since its original launch in 2010, the Duster falls under Renault’s budget Dacia brand in Europe but will be sold as a Renault locally.

So far, two turbocharged petrol engines have been confirmed for the Australian market: either a 96kW/230Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder with a six-speed manual and all-wheel drive, or a front-drive 113kW/250Nm 1.3-litre four-cylinder with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto that’s shared with the Captur and Arkana.

A 103kW front-drive hybrid also exists in the Duster’s home markets but an all-wheel drive hybrid - with an electric motor on the rear axle like a Toyota RAV4 - is due in European showrooms this year, pointing to a possible 2026 Australian launch.

Using the same platform as its Captur sibling – as well as that car’s new Mitsubishi ASX twin and the Nissan Juke – the Duster is sized between the Captur and Arkana, though it’s almost as wide and as tall as the Koleos mid-sizer.