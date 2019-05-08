2020 Toyota RAV4 review

Active cruise control
, speed-sign recognition, and autonomous emergency braking
. Manual versions have lane departure alert, while the automatics get lane-keeping assist that helps keep your RAV4 in its lane.
Reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear-cross traffic alert, blind-spot monitor, and seatbelt warning lights for all five seats.
Air-conditioning with front and rear air vents.
An 8.0-inch touchscreen for controlling interior functions and satellite navigation, with auxiliary and USB inputs, and Bluetooth connectivity – connecting with an iPhone allows for Siri voice commands, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
smartphone pairing.
An audio system with at least six speakers, with AM, FM and Digital (DAB+) radio
, which can be operated from the steering wheel.
Headlamps based on long-lasting and efficient LEDs. The headlights turn on when it gets dark and have an auto high-beam that automatically dips for oncoming traffic. Daytime running lights (additional LED lights near the headlamps that make the car more visible) and front fog lamps.
Rain-sensing windscreen wipers, and heated and power-folding door mirrors.
Shark fin antenna, dual tailpipes, and hatch-top spoiler.
Electric parking brake, and hill start assist that controls the brakes so that it is easier for you to start from rest on a slope.
Alloy wheels and a space-saver spare wheel (a full-size spare is available as an option in the GX).
Seven airbags. Electronic stability control, which can help control a skid and is mandatory on new cars. (For the placement of airbags, and more on RAV4 safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
The RAV4 is covered by five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.