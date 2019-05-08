2020 Toyota RAV4 review

Which engine uses least fuel, and why wouldn't I choose it? Expand Section

The 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid uses least fuel, consuming 4.7 litres/100km on the official test for front-wheel-drive versions and 4.8 litres/100km with all-wheel-drive (city and country combined).



For FWD hybrid variants, the system combines the new 2.5-litre petrol engine with a pair of motor generators to provide electric-only drive or combined petrol and electric drive to the front wheels, and electricity generation to recharge the battery.



RAV4 hybrid AWD models gain a third motor generator that drives the rear axle enabling the hybrid system to deliver up to 80 per cent of the available torque to the rear wheels, providing sure-footed performance on slippery or loose surfaces.



One of the reasons you wouldn’t choose the hybrid is the additional cost over the petrol, which is about $2500. You may also want the more off-road capabilities of the RAV4 Edge that’s only available with a 2.5-litre petrol engine.



Of the two petrol engines in the RAV4 range, the 2.0-litre version available with the GX, GXL and Cruiser versions is the most economical, with official combined fuel consumption of 6.8 litres/100km for the GX manual and 6.5-litres/100km for CVT-auto equipped versions. The 2.0-litre versions are only available with front-wheel-drive.



The manual gearbox has been designed to deliver fuel efficiency and smooth operation and features an intelligent mode switch that offers a rev-matching control for even smoother and more responsive gear shift changes.



The CVT, or continuously variable transmission, auto is the same the one in the Toyota Corolla hatchback, which is one of the better CVTs.



Unlike some CVTs that can be quite very revvy when you take off, this unit has fixed first gear that offers strong acceleration off the line and then gears down like a traditional automatic.



The third powertrain is the 2.5-litre petrol under the bonnet of the RAV4 Edge, which is linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that drives all four wheels. It provides more power than the 2.5-litre engine in the previous model, but consumes 14-percent less fuel at a rate of 7.3 litres/100km.