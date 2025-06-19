Škoda has officially rolled out its all-new flagship model, the Superb Sportline, in both sedan and wagon variants, set to arrive in Australian showrooms this June.

Built on the advanced MQB Evo platform, Škoda says the new Superb benefits from enhanced chassis rigidity, resulting in more confident handling and improved ride comfort. The cabin has been designed with passenger serenity in mind, delivering a quiet, luxurious environment, while continuing Škoda’s priorities of space and functionality.

Under the bonnet, both body styles boast a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with all-wheel drive, producing 195kW and 400Nm of torque. The Sportline Sedan accelerates from 0–100km/h in just 5.6 seconds, while the Wagon follows closely at 5.7 seconds. The performance credentials are complemented by a 7-speed DSG transmission, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), and progressive steering, ensuring a spirited yet refined drive.

Starting at $67,990 RRP for the sedan and $69,690 RRP for the wagon, Škoda also offers Škoda Choice (Guaranteed Future Value) financing, with weekly payments from $198 and $201 respectively.

Standard features include 19-inch ‘Torcular’ alloy wheels, a 13-inch infotainment screen with navigation and wireless smartphone integration, a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, CANTON premium audio, tri-zone climate control, and massage-equipped front sports seats. Safety is equally comprehensive, with Škoda’s Travel Assist, 360-degree cameras, and 10 airbags included as standard.

The Sportline Wagon builds on the Sedan’s practicality, expanding boot capacity from 589L to 634L (or up to 1,920L with the rear seats folded). Additional features include roof rails, a variable boot floor, and an optional panoramic sunroof.

Škoda Australia Product Manager Aline Carrullo says the new Superb aims to attract a growing base of discerning customers. “It’s designed for those who value comfort, intelligent design, and performance across all road conditions,” she said, citing the Superb’s competitive pricing and extensive standard equipment.

The new Superb also comes with a 7-year unlimited kilometre warranty.