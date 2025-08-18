Toyota Australia has confirmed that the fifth-generation Supra sports coupe will soon be taken off sale with the last orders to be taken later this month.

First launched locally in 2019, the Toyota GR Supra has sold over 1400 units since then, according to Toyota Australia. Production for the GR Supra will reportedly end in early 2026.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said the current GR Supra will leave a lasting legacy in the automotive industry.

“The GR Supra already had a sterling legacy when the current generation launched in 2019, and we’re pleased to say it has exceeded the expectations set by its predecessors,” Mr Hanley said.

Yet despite it being axed from showrooms, the GR Supra will live on in racing form in the 2026 Supercars race series using a V8 engine against the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang.

“While customers will no longer be able to purchase their own GR Supra by the end of August, fans of the GR Supra will be able to follow its story when it lines up on the Supercars Championship grid in 2026 and beyond.”

The current shape Supra launched in Australia in 2019 using a BMW platform and drivetrain, and was developed with the latest BMW Z4. In current form, it makes 285kW of power and 500Nm of torque, using either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s available in entry-level GT, mid-spec GTS and top-spec Track Edition forms.

Details about the next generation Supra, expected to debut in 2027 using a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making above 298kW of power, remain scant. Toyota is yet to officially confirm it for production.

Toyota Australia will stop taking orders for the GR Supra later this month, with potential customers advised to get their orders in as soon as possible to not miss out.