Toyota has revealed a LandCruiser 300 Series hybrid and confirmed an Australian release for the first half of 2026. Using the same “performance hybrid” system as the Tundra truck, the LC300 Hybrid makes 336kW of power and 790Nm of torque in Middle Eastern markets.

The LC300’s hybrid system combines a twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre petrol V6 engine with an electric motor. However, unlike some other hybrid Toyota models such as the Camry where the electric motor drives the car for as long as possible, the LC300’s hybrid system is intended for short bursts of low-speed driving or aiding the engine at certain times.

In the United Arab Emirates, the LC300 Hybrid’s combined fuel consumption is rated at 9.1L/100km, which is only 0.2L/100km more than the Australian-spec 3.3-litre V6 diesel, though that figure is likely achieved through a different fuel consumption testing cycle.

Compared to the same petrol twin-turbo V6 without the hybrid system that’s also offered in the UAE, the hybrid saves about 1.7L/100km of fuel, but also offers 25kW/140Nm more grunt.

Compared to the V6 diesel engine in Australia, the new hybrid makes 109kW/90Nm more grunt. In the UAE, the LandCruiser 300 Series Hybrid also received a revised exterior design, with new front and rear bumpers. A key difference between the hybrid and non-hybrid models is that the hybrid uses a 98-litre fuel tank, which is 12 litres smaller.

While Australian pricing and specifications are yet to be announced, in the UAE, the LandCruiser 300 Series is priced around A$6000 more than the equivalent twin-turbo petrol V6, potentially leading to a starting price in Australia of around $95,000 if the new drivetrain is offered on all models.

The Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series Hybrid will go on sale in Australia in the first half of 2026, with local pricing and specifications to be confirmed.