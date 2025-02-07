Volkswagen adds new gear to Polo and T-Roc

Volkswagen Australia has revealed both its Polo small hatch and T-Roc small SUV will receive new safety features for the 2025 model year.
Now with adaptive cruise control and adaptive lane guidance standard on the Polo range, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert added to the T-Roc, the MY25 Volkswagen range is safer than ever - though prices have gone up to account for the new standard kit.
Priced from $30,790 plus on-road costs - an increase of $1,300 - the entry-level Polo Life is now equipped with adaptive cruise control and adaptive lane guidance under the brand’s ‘Travel Assist’ branding, which allows for semi-autonomous highway driving.
The mid-spec Polo Style has also gained standard keyless entry with push button start, satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger is also now part of the spec sheet.
Its $34,790 +ORC price is a $2,250 increase on 2024 models, while the previous Vision and Tech Package on the Life, and Sound and Tech Pack on the Style, are now unavailable.
The entry-level T-Roc CityLife has also gained new safety equipment, with blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking) and a proactive occupant protection system now standard kit for a $2,000 price increase to $38,990 plus on-road costs.
The T-Roc R-Line has gained a new leather steering wheel with physical buttons replacing the previous touch pads.
All T-Roc variants have also gained five years of free access to Volkswagen’s new ‘GoConnect’ smartphone app with remote access to vehicle information, location, recent trip data, warning light notifications and direct dealer communication. GoConnect debuted on the ID. Buzz electric people mover recently and is the first type of live services offered by Volkswagen in Australia.
Before the MY25 cars arrive, Volkswagen is offering special drive away pricing on MY24 cars with the T-Roc CityLife available for $37,990, the Style for $42,990, the R-Line for $51,990 and the R for $65,990 (all drive away).
|MY25 Volkswagen Polo pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Life
|$30,790
|Style
|$34,790
|GTI
|$41,790
|MY25 Volkswagen T-Roc pricing (plus on-road costs):
|CityLife
|$38,990
|Style
|$41,990
|R-Line
|$49,990
|R
|$64,990
The MY25 Volkswagen Polo and T-Roc will enter local VW showrooms later this quarter.
