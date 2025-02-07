Volkswagen adds new gear to Polo and T-Roc

Volkswagen Australia has revealed both its Polo small hatch and T-Roc small SUV will receive new safety features for the 2025 model year.

Now with adaptive cruise control and adaptive lane guidance standard on the Polo range, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert added to the T-Roc, the MY25 Volkswagen range is safer than ever - though prices have gone up to account for the new standard kit.

Priced from $30,790 plus on-road costs - an increase of $1,300 - the entry-level Polo Life is now equipped with adaptive cruise control and adaptive lane guidance under the brand’s ‘Travel Assist’ branding, which allows for semi-autonomous highway driving.

The mid-spec Polo Style has also gained standard keyless entry with push button start, satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger is also now part of the spec sheet.