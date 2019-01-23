Here at Wheels HQ we are a fan of the svelte and sporty Volkswagen Arteon. It’s stylish without being outlandish, athletic without being overbearing.

However, if you were hoping to grab yourself an Arteon in the New Year, you might be in trouble.

Volkswagen’s medium sedan will be absent from local showrooms until at least 2021 as emissions testing in Europe continues to disrupt the supply chain.

We noticed that the Arteon had been quietly removed from Volkswagen Australia’s website, so reached out to a local spokesperson to confirm if the sedan was still available.

“We’ve taken Arteon down for now because there’s no new production available before the mid-life revised version reaches us in some 12 months,” a Volkswagen spokesperson told Wheels via email.

According to Volkswagen, the delay is due to the adoption of the new WLTP emissions testing protocol in Europe.

“For example Tiguan 110TSI variants have not long come back on line in Australia after some 18 month’s unavailability,” the spokesperson added.

There is a silver lining though, with some stock remaining for Arteons, and VW Australia planning to bring the sedan back Down Under as soon as possible.

“There’s current stock of Arteons, so get in while you can. The Arteon definitely figures in our plans and it will be back,” the spokesperson continued.

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, the Arteon sends 206kW and 350Nm to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission, and is good for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 5.6 seconds.

WLTP adoption in Europe has caused havoc for vehicle supply in Australia, with brands under the VW Group umbrella hit hardest.

Delays have been occurring since last year, with WLTP testing proving to be a much harder process than the previous NEDC examinations.

As part of the new procedure, car manufacturers must now test not just each new model, but every variant within the range, including each engine, gearbox, and tyre size combination. If there are different air conditioners, suspension systems, brake set-ups or equipment levels, these must also be put through the testing process.

Every WLTP test must be conducted at exactly 21 degrees Celsius, and is reported to take roughly 48 hours to complete.