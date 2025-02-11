See Volvo’s transformation of the EX30 EV

Volvo has revealed international details about its EX30 Cross Country - a lifted offroad version of the EX30 small electric SUV - which is due on sale locally in the third quarter of 2025. Based on the dual motor all-wheel drive variant of the EX30 range, the Cross Country adds a number of offroad features to Volvo’s baby SUV, such as 18mm-lifted suspension and optional all-terrain tyres, as well as styling changes like skid plates, wheel arch extensions and dark finishes for a beefier look. 13 According to Volvo, the dark panel on the front features artwork showing the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Sweden.

Volvo has also retuned the EX30’s steering, springs and dampers for a softer and more offroad friendly feel, while new side mirrors have also been fitted to account for the extra height. Those wanting even more of an offroad feel for their EX30 Cross Country can choose the ‘Cross Country Experience’, with exclusive offers for owners including an accessory package with a load carrier, roof basket and mud flaps. 13 Under the body of the EX30 Cross Country is the same 64kWh (useable) battery as the regular EX30, with the claimed 427km range less than the regular EX30’s 460km, though the brand asserts a similar 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 26 minutes.

The dual motor drivetrain’s outputs are identical to the EX30 too: 315kW of power and 543Nm of torque, allowing for a claimed 3.7-second 0-100km/h sprint time - 0.1 seconds less than the normal EX30. No interior changes have been reported, with the EX30 Cross Country using the regular EX30’s 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen with inbuilt Google and Harman Kardon sound bar under the windscreen, instead of speakers in the doors. 13 It’s the first time that the Cross Country badge has been applied to an SUV since the nameplate was launched in 1997 - all previous Cross Country models like the V60 and V90 were either based on wagons or sedans.