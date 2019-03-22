Volvo slashes prices of XC90 large SUV

Volvo has moved to bring the recommended retail price (RRP) of the venerable XC90 more in line with what customers actually pay in the showroom.

The entry point has been lowered by $5000 to $89,990 for both the D5 diesel and T6 petrol variants, while the top-spec plug-in hybrid T8 now comes in at $114,990 – a massive $15,000 discount.

On average, the seven-variant line-up has dropped by $8000.

When asked to comment, Volvo Cars Australia corporate and PR director, Greg Bosnich, stated the move is about creating the best offer for customers and to shift the list price closer to the real-world figure.

“We have found that in the large luxury SUV segment in particular there is a significant disparity between the manufacturers’ retail price and that of the transaction price.

“We feel that transparency is the best solution,” Bosnich said.

The slashing of prices means that the base diesel and petrol XC90s can compete with the likes of the new Volkswagen Touareg, in $85,490 190TDI Premium guise.

At the other end of the spectrum, Volvo’s top brass T8 Plug-in Hybrid R-Design now stacks up well against bottom-rung variants of the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Despite being on sale since late 2014, the XC90 isn’t showing signs of ageing and it continues to be a Wheels favourite, with the easy-to-live-with seven-seater taking out our most recent luxury SUV test.

And unlike its German counterparts, which all but BMW recorded a sales decline in 2019 compared to 2018, Volvo posted a 16.2% increase in sales for 2019.

The current XC90 isn’t due for an update/replacement until 2022.

VOLVO XC90 PRICING: