Volvo has unveiled a significant update to its best-selling mid-size SUV, the Volvo XC60, delivering a range of enhancements to design, technology and comfort for the 2025 model year.

The updated XC60, which remains the brand’s global top-seller and one of Europe’s leading plug-in hybrid models, introduces a next-generation user experience, improved infotainment, and a range of luxury and safety features.

Stephen Connor, Managing Director of Volvo Car Australia, described the XC60 as a vehicle that delivers “a cutting-edge user experience and a more luxurious interior,” adding that the improvements are designed to reflect the priorities of modern drivers. “With these upgrades, it’s an even more enjoyable and exclusive experience – and one that will continue to improve via over-the-air software updates,” he said.

New Volvo XC60

At the heart of the refresh is a new infotainment system powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, offering a more than twofold increase in speed and 10 times faster graphics than its predecessor. A new 11.2-inch free-standing touchscreen with 21 per cent higher pixel density delivers a sharper, more intuitive interface, complemented by integrated Google services and voice assistant functionality.

The XC60 also benefits from enhanced material choices and updated interior styling, including the use of premium Quilted Nordico trim, revised inlays, smart storage solutions, and upgraded wireless phone charging. New paint options – Forest Lake, Aurora Silver, and Mulberry Red – bring fresh exterior appeal, while new wheels and darker rear lights give the SUV a more modern look. The revised front air intake also nods to the larger XC90’s design language.

Cabin refinement is further improved with increased sound insulation and Volvo’s signature ergonomic seats, while available air suspension and optional Harman Kardon or Bowers & Wilkins audio systems offer a more refined ride.

New Volvo XC60

The XC60 is available in four variants:

XC60 Plus B5 Bright $74,990 XC60 Ultra B5 Dark $81,990 XC60 Plus T8 Plug-in Hybrid Dark $92,990 XC60 Ultra T8 Plug-in Hybrid Dark $101,990

All models are all-wheel drive, with the B5 variants featuring a 4-cylinder turbo petrol mild hybrid engine, and the T8 plug-in hybrids offering electric-only driving capabilities via a 107kW motor paired with a 233kW petrol engine.

Standard equipment across the range includes power-adjustable memory front seats, integrated rear booster cushions, a 360° camera, crystal gear lever, head-up display, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), and signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights. All models are available now nationwide.