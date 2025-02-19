Volvo’s XC60 global best seller gets a major freshen up

Volvo has released details of the updated XC60 mid-size SUV, which has been given a refreshed interior and exterior like the XC90 to keep it fresh in the market.

The exterior gets subtle changes like a new grille and wheel designs, plus darker taillights, while new paint includes ‘Forest Lake’, ‘Aurora Silver’ and ‘Mulberry Red’ colours.

More changes can be found inside the XC60, which has adopted the same 11.2-inch touchscreen that’s used in the XC90, EX90 and EX30. The system features Google built-in with access to the Google Play Store and, according to Volvo, is twice as fast as the outgoing touchscreen thanks to a new chip from American company Qualcomm Technologies.