Volvo’s XC60 global best seller gets a major freshen up

Volvo has released details of the updated XC60 mid-size SUV, which has been given a refreshed interior and exterior like the XC90 to keep it fresh in the market.
The exterior gets subtle changes like a new grille and wheel designs, plus darker taillights, while new paint includes ‘Forest Lake’, ‘Aurora Silver’ and ‘Mulberry Red’ colours.
More changes can be found inside the XC60, which has adopted the same 11.2-inch touchscreen that’s used in the XC90, EX90 and EX30. The system features Google built-in with access to the Google Play Store and, according to Volvo, is twice as fast as the outgoing touchscreen thanks to a new chip from American company Qualcomm Technologies.
Volvo has also given the updated XC60 new materials, including new quilted Nordico synthetic leather trim and navy herringbone fabric trim, while the cup holders and wireless charger on the centre console have been redesigned.
The cabin of the XC60 has been made quieter thanks to extra sound insulation on the A- and B-pillars and a new air purification system has been added. Finally, the speaker grille for the optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system has also been redesigned for a new look.
No mechanical changes have been listed for the updated XC60 aside from a softened suspension tune for coil-sprung variants, while the XC60 range continues to use both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains built around a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine.
In the current XC60 lineup are either the 183kW/350Nm B5 mild-hybrid or the 340kW/709Nm plug-in hybrid T8, which can achieve a claimed 81km range on the WLTP cycle. The current XC60 is priced from $73,990 plus on-road costs.
Volvo Cars Australia is yet to confirm when the updated XC60 will be launched locally, but it’s likely to be this year.
