They say things are quiet in January... but not here at Wheels! We’ve been running hot to bring you the best news, columns, features and new-car info your money can buy.

We dive deep into the perplexing world of Holden as the Commodore is axed, and ask what’s next for the troubled brand?

And while Ford’s keeping quiet about plans for a V8 Ranger Raptor, nothing’s keeping us quiet about a 5.0-litre Mustang-spec donk destined for the Blue Oval’s flagship ute down under.

Want to share our 2020 vision? We look ahead to some of the most exciting metal headed to Oz, like Chevrolet’s mid-engined Corvette C8 and Audi’s EV flagship e-tron GT, to name but two…

With Wheels Car of the Year just around the corner (full coverage in our February edition), we spare a thought for cars that, perhaps surprisingly, didn’t make the cut, and explain why they missed out.

The depth of Mercedes-AMG talent is on display as we drive the high-riding GLB 35 and the facelifted GT C, and we take things quietly and quickly in Merc’s first ever mainstream EV, the EQC 400 SUV. BMW’s four-cylinder M135i shows what it has to offer in the wake of the six-pot 1 Series, and we take to the streets in Toyota’s Corolla Ascent Sport Hybrid for a modern twist on an old favourite.

Heart set on a small SUV? We check out contenders for your cash in our must-read megatest. Looking for something else? Our 20-page Databank section has specs for every new car on sale in Australia. And take a look at our Wheels long-termers: Mercedes A35, Genesis G70, Mazda 3 G20, Toyota RAV4 and Volvo V60.

We talk performance with the boss of BMW’s M Division, Markus Flasch, and ponder design, engineering and early-morning inspiration with the indefatigable Horacio Pagani. And we’ve still got time to stalk wild panthers in Jeep’s hardcore Wrangler Rubicon…

While it’s fast forward into the new year, we take you back in time to the 1968 Lamborghini Espada supercar in Michael Stahl’s Retro pages, get up close and personal with the Audi Quattro MB in Modern Classic, and find out what Dick Johnson would dearly love stashed away in his dream garage.

