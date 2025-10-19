In the November 2025 issue of Wheels, we put small cars back in the spotlight with a bold declaration: the humble hatchback is far from dead.



Our cover story pits three of the smartest $40K contenders head-to-head – the Mazda3, Hyundai i30, and Toyota Corolla – to uncover which delivers the best blend of design, performance and everyday usability. In an era dominated by SUVs, these hatches fight back with clever engineering, thoughtful packaging and genuine driving enjoyment. Which one takes the crown? Our in-depth comparison reveals surprising results and reminds buyers why small cars still matter.

This issue also goes beyond the metal to explore the people driving change in the automotive world. In this issue’s Wheels Interview, we sit down with Dr Stuart Newstead, one of Australia’s foremost authorities on road safety. With the national road toll tragically climbing, Newstead delivers a confronting assessment of what’s going wrong – and what must change – to save lives on our roads. It’s essential reading for every driver.

Meet Max Missoni is the man shaping the future of BMW in the Neue Klasse era. Formerly of Polestar, Missoni brings Scandinavian minimalism to Bavaria with a mission to steer one of the world’s most influential carmakers into a new era. In an exclusive profile, we explore his philosophy, inspirations and the radical direction BMW is preparing to take.

For roadtrip lovers, we journey from Perth to the Pilbara in Hyundai’s new Kona (below). This 300-kilometre road trip across remote Western Australia pushes both car and driver to the limit, with scorching temperatures, red dirt and rugged isolation. Fortunately, seat coolers come to the rescue.

Our Modern Classic feature dives into the Lancia Delta HF Integrale – the most successful rally car in history that never officially reached Australian shores. Andy Enright uncovers the legend, the engineering, and the mystique that still captivates enthusiasts.

Plus, our First Drives section brings you behind the wheel of the long-awaited Nissan Ariya, diesel-powered Mercedes-Benz G 450 d, the new MGU9 ute and Toyota’s LandCruiser 300 Hybrid (below), showcasing a range of new vehicles hitting Australian roads.

We also recap the winners of the Best Medium SUVs 2025, recently published on Wheels by WhichCar.

The November 2025 issue of Wheels is on sale from Monday, October 20.