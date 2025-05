In a market as small as Australia’s, where we ‘only’ see around one million new car sales each year, car brands will quickly follow each other – and one-up each other – to stay competitive.

One clear example of tight competition is in warranties. The complexities of covering the cost of a new warranty means that brands can’t quickly and easily increase the length of their offer, but as soon as a few brands started upgrading from three- to five-year plans, others followed as quickly as they could.

Just a few short years ago Kia’s introduction of a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty was the gold standard in length but that has now been superseded by MG offering 10 years. Newcomers such as Jaecoo offer 8 while many other brands now offer 7.

For those choosing hybrids and EVs, the warranty over the battery is a further important consideration on which brand they go with. Tesla, for example, offers 4 years on the car but 8 years warranty on the battery.

Where does your car’s brand sit in warranty length in the Australian new car market? Read on…

Alfa Romeo:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs and hybrids

Alpina:

3-year/200,000km

Aston Martin:

3-year/unlimited km

Audi:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids and EVs

Bentley:

3-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids

BMW:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

BYD:

7-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs and hybrids

Cadillac:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

Chery:

7-year/unlimited km, 8-year/unlimited km battery warranty

Cupra:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids and EVs

Deepal:

7-year/160,000km, 8-year/240,000km battery warranty

Fiat:

3-year/150,000km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs

Ford:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids and EVs

Geely:

7-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

Genesis:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

GMSV:

3-year/100,000km

GWM:

7-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids

Honda:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids

Hyundai:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids and EVs

Ineos:

5-year/unlimited km

Isuzu Ute:

6-year/150,000km

JAC:

7-year/unlimited km

Jaecoo:

8-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs and hybrids

Jaguar:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids and EVs

Jeep:

5-year/100,000km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids and EVs

KGM SsangYong:

7-year/unlimited km

Kia:

7-year/unlimited km, 7-year/150,000km battery warranty for EVs and hybrids

Lamborghini:

3-year/unlimited km

Land Rover:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrid and EVs

LDV:

7-year/200,000km (ICE), 5-year/130,000km (EVs)

Leapmotor:

7-year/160,000km

Lexus:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs and hybrids

Lotus:

3-year/unlimited km (Emira), 5-year/150,000km (Emeya and Electre), 8-year/200,000km for

the EV batteries

Mahindra:

7-year/150,000km

Maserati:

3-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs

Mazda:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs and hybrids

McLaren:

3-year/unlimited km

Mercedes-Benz:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrid and EVs

MG:

10-year/250,000km

Mini:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids and EVs

Mitsubishi:

5-year/100,000km – service extendable to 10-years/200,000km

Nissan:

5-year/unlimited km – service extendable to 10-years/300,000km

Peugeot:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids and EVs

Polestar:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

Porsche:

3-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrid and EVs

Ram:

3-year/150,000km

Renault:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs

Rolls-Royce:

4-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs

Skoda:

7-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for EVs

Smart:

5-year/150,000km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

Subaru:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

Suzuki:

5-year/unlimited km

Tesla:

4-year/80,000km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

Toyota:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty for hybrids and EVs

Volkswagen:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

Volvo:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

XPeng:

5-year/120,000km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty

Zeekr:

5-year/unlimited km, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty