Better known for making smartphones, Chinese car maker Xiaomi has shown that it’s capable of making a fast cars as well by breaking the production electric car lap record at the Nurburgring with its SU7 Ultra performance sedan. With a verified lap time of 7:04.957, the brand beat not only Porsche but Rimac as well.

Using a tri-motor set up, the SU7 Ultra makes 1138kW of power (that’s 1527 horsepower) and 1770Nm of torque, which makes it one of the most powerful road cars in the world and also one of the quickest: it hits 100km/h in just 1.89 seconds and a top speed of 350km/h.

6

A prototype version of the SU7 Ultra – with less weight and more hardcore aerodynamics – went around the Green Hell 18 seconds faster earlier this year, though that wasn’t the production version.

Yet the brand thinks it can go even faster, with its CEO Lei Jun adding that this record won’t be the last time that we see Xiaomi at the Nurburgring, potentially improving its time even further.

The SU7 Ultra is based on Xiaomi’s ‘Modena’ EV platform and 800V electrical architecture with a 93.7kWh battery for a claimed CLTC range of 620km. It weighs 2360kg.

Compared with lesser versions of the SU7, the Ultra features Bilsten Evo T1 dampers, an AP Racing braking system with 430mm front/410mm rear carbon ceramic discs, six-pot front callipers and Pirelli P Zero 5 tyres as standard.

Pricing for the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra starts at 529,000 Yuan (around $113,000 AUD – or less than a BMW 520i) in China, or around a third of what the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT costs there.

Xiaomi is yet to announce any Australian sales plans, though has previously mentioned our market as a potential for the future.