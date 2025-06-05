Chinese EV maker XPeng has reminded buyers about its June 30 deadline for those wanting to secure a 10-year extended warranty with the purchase of a new XPeng.

Available for all XPeng orders placed by June 30, the five-year vehicle warranty extension is added to the standard five-year warranty for 10 years in total up to 220,000km. The vehicle warranty also covers the battery for 10 years, which is a two-year extension on the standard eight-year warranty.

According to XPeng, the warranty extension is valued at a total of $4980, while fleet, corporate and government customers are excluded from the promotion.

The sole product in local XPeng showrooms so far is the G6 electric mid-size SUV, which is priced from $54,800 plus on-road costs. It’s available in two forms: Standard Range and Extended Range, with up to 570km of WLTP-rated driving range for the Extended Range model and its 87.5kWh NMC battery.

The G6 Standard Range uses a 190kW/440Nm rear-mounted motor for a 6.6-second 0-100km/h sprint time, while the Extended Range adds 20kW more power for a quicker 6.2-second sprint.

Standard features on both XPeng G6 models include 20-inch wheels, a panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, a full suite of active safety features an an 800V architecture allowing for charging at up to 280kW.

XPeng G6 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Standard Range $54,800 Extended Range $59,800



The XPeng G6 is in local XPeng showrooms now and the 10-year warranty offer expires on June

30.