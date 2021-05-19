2021 Ford Puma ST-Line V review

The Ford Puma is not short of competition. In fact, in the compact SUV segment – dominated by the Mazda CX-3 – the Puma is outgunned by most rivals when it comes to sales.

But is that fuelled by memories of an underwhelming Ford EcoSport, the Puma’s market predecessor? Or is it a case of the Puma only appealing to a small number of buyers?

It’s one of many relative newcomers to the market, including the Toyota Yaris Cross, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Stonic, and it’s got something to prove. We’re looking at the top-spec Puma, the ST-Line V, which is still one of the cheapest ways to get behind a Blue Oval, but starts to look rather pricey compared to its competition.

For its $35,540 (before on-roads) asking price, the Puma ST-Line V (the V represents Vignale, a badge used on luxury-oriented Ford variants) does come relatively packed with features.

The only options you’d need to tick to create an example like our test car are the $2000 panoramic sunroof, the Park Pack ($1500) and the Desert Island Blue paint colour with contrasting black roof for $1150. Choosing any colour that isn’t Frozen White will incur a $650 charge even without the black roof.

Using Ford’s online build calculator, this brings the drive-away price to $44,830 for a Melbourne shopper, though losing the black roof and panoramic sunroof chops it down to $42,229. The Park Pack can also be ditched if adaptive cruise control and parking assist aren’t desired, coming down to $40,662.

Ford provides a five year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and quotes between $320 and $370 for most of its annual (or at 15,000km) servicing intervals although visits at 60,000km and 120,000km are more expensive at $560.

Given all three versions of the Puma come with the same drivetrain – a turbo 1.0-litre three-pot petrol developing 92kW and 170Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto – and that both ST-Lines have sports suspension, the ST-Line V's circa-$5K premium over a base Puma comes down to equipment.

The ST-Line V gets, as standard, a 12.0-inch dash cluster screen, a hands-free power tailgate, Bang & Olufsen 10-speaker sound system with subwoofer, keyless entry and a wireless phone charger. It also comes with 18-inch alloys, leather accented seats with lumbar massage function, rear privacy glass and scuff plates bearing the ST-Line logo.

The Puma's standard safety suite remains the same across each trim level, though this also means adaptive cruise, lane centring, blind-spot monitoring and evasive steer assistance remain optional across the range as part of the Park Pack.

Regular inclusions are the usual driver and passenger front airbags plus front-side and rear-side curtain bags, ABS, seatbelt reminders, a driver attention monitor, ESC, emergency brake assist, forward collision alert, lane-keep assist and lane departure warning. It also gets the usual rear parking sensors and camera, though front sensors only come with the Park Pack.

The Puma gets a five-star crash rating from ANCAP, with high marks for occupant protection (94 per cent scored for adults, 86 per cent for child occupant protection) but slightly lower scores for pedestrian safety and driver assistance (77 and 74 per cent respectively).

So, on paper, the Puma ST-Line V ticks plenty of boxes, but what’s it like to actually be in, live with, and drive?

In the cabin are comfortable, well-bolstered leather front seats and all the primary touchpoints are nicely finished. The dash sports a leather-look covering with a carbon accent in the middle, though some cheaper-looking hard plastics are visually obvious and in places – such as the doors and centre console – that will occasionally be touched. Leather on the steering wheel is also welcome and the layout itself is fairly simple and inoffensive, if a little conservative.

The cup-holders are a bit awkward to reach while driving as they are surrounded by the handbrake centre console storage and buttons for the drive mode selector and traction control system.

You’ll notice the feeling of sitting taller in the Puma than you actually are and that the dash and window lines around the car are also a little high, helping that ‘hatchback’ look from the outside but feeling a little much inside, and rear passengers will feel this even more so.

The HVAC controls and infotainment screen on the centre of the dash are all easy to use from an ergonomic perspective and Ford’s SYNC software for its 8.0-inch touchscreen is among the industry's simplest and most straightforward to operate. In any case, personal preferences can be bypassed by Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, although plugging in a phone for this purpose is difficult while it’s in the narrow wireless charging cradle.

Where the front seats provide a pleasant environment, the rear seat suffers. Headroom isn’t great for adults, though it’s just adequate for anyone nearing six feet tall, while the seat itself isn’t ‘bucketed’ enough to settle into comfortably. It’s not the kind of place an adult would be comfortable for very long, and even feels like the kind of environment that would make kids restless after a trip out of town.

There’s also no AC vent or centre armrest, nor charging outlets for devices and storage is restricted to a laughable drinks holder in each door and netting on the backs of the front seats.

Further back, the 410-litre boot (up to the luggage cover) is acceptable, though it has an extra storage space under the floor perfect for wet or dirty clothes, say on a beach trip, and has an electric-close tailgate. The rear seats fold down 60/40 for a total luggage space of 1170 litres if needed, enough to fit a mountain bike for example.

But of course, any Ford with ST-Line on its badge should double as a fun drive, right? After all, the Puma name goes back to a sporty coupe from the 1990s and the Fiesta platform on which the new Puma is built has plenty of talent potential.

Starting up the Puma reveals a three-pot purr with a bit of a raspy character that sounds eager to get going. One advantage of this diminutive engine is that its 5.3L /100km fuel consumption claim is not too far from the truth. A Wheels long-term test of the same drivetrain in the Puma ST-Line saw 6.9L/100km returned after a little over 5000km, with plenty of dynamic test-driving included. We’d expect most daily drivers to best our consumption rate.

The cooperation between engine and gearbox is also an immediate focal point, where the seven-speed dual-clutch sometimes feels a little hesitant and cuts into the car’s momentum, while the turbocharger builds to a rather sudden burst of torque. These characteristics can be worked around quite easily on a spirited drive but in urban traffic can become a little tiresome.

It’s something that needs to be worked around and a judgement of when and how the power will arrive must be formed quickly. This isn’t to say the Puma ST-Line V is fast – though its outputs from a 1.0-litre engine are admirable – but it does feel like it’s trying to be at the expense of smooth acceleration.

Another aspect of the Puma’s sporting focus that can be a little much is its suspension, the stiffer sports tune of the ST-Line keeping the driver very well aware of just how rough the road below is, though the damping isn’t so harsh that bigger bumps crash through the cabin.

Though the rack itself is quite responsive, the slightly numbed steering feel is at odds with the communicative suspension and as a whole, the setup feels like it could be a little gentler given this is a small city SUV with all the mod-cons.

But the Puma really does have some clear advantages compared to its competitors. Once you’re driving the Puma for the sake of it and have a good, relatively fast road ahead of you, the Puma is a standout in terms of dynamics. Suddenly, through fast backroads, the Puma’s ride comfort isn’t a worry and the accuracy of its steering is evident.

Its chassis is playful and easy to control, and the brakes don’t suffer from the same difficult intensity regulation as they do at low speeds. The engine is able to provide useful urge when it’s needed, although powering out of slow turns can be a little frustrating.

Despite its flaws as a city SUV, the Puma is a playful and unintimidating car to hustle through country roads. The question being, is it worth living with day-to-day to reap those benefits? For more than $40,000 on the road, it’d be difficult to justify the stretch from base Puma to ST-Line in search of a characterful, plush compact SUV. The Mazda CX-3 can be had cheaper with Euro-inspired interior quality, or a more premium Euro in the shape of a Peugeot 2008 can be had.

Ultimately, the Puma is a divisive thing, loved by COTY 2021 testers for its dynamics but marked down on those little daily frustrations during its long-term test. The ST-Line V, then, is a choice that should be made by buyers who are really certain of what they want from a compact SUV.

Ford Puma ST-Line V specifications

Body: 5-door, 5-seat SUV

Drive: FWD

Engine: 999cc 3-cyl, 12v turbo-petrol

Power: 92kW @ 6000rpm

Torque: 170Nm @ 1500-4500rpm

0-100km/h: 9.0sec (claimed)

Fuel consumption: 5.3L/100km (combined)

Weight: 1291kg

Transmission: 7-speed DCT

Suspension: MacPherson strut/torsion beam axle

L/W/H: 4186/1805/1550mm

Wheelbase: 2588mm

Tracks: 1562mm/1567mm

Brakes: Front ventilated discs/solid rear discs

Tyres: 215/50 R18

Price: $35,540