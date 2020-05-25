Long term review: Ford Puma ST-Line

Month 1 - you're not a Puma!

It's not the first time Ford has rolled out this nameplate

Price as tested $36,140

This month 996km @7.4L/100km

As a bloke whose formative automotive years were littered with numerous subscriptions to increasingly obscure English car mags (Cars and Car Conversions, anyone?), the Ford Puma does not, to me, signify small urban crossover.

The evocative name speaks to a small, slightly ungainly but half-decent little coupe of the late 1990s that – for one ill-fated limited edition known as the Racing Puma, at least – even came with Alcon brakes and a slightly spicy 1.7-litre four-potter, destined to be flung at hedges in the English countryside by people willing to pay a $5000 or so premium over the Subaru WRX of the same era.

So, not many.

This, then, is not the Puma of old – yet the two share some similarities. For one, both can name the Fiesta as kin, and both are driven through the front end.

That’s pretty much where the story ends, though. The 2020 Puma has a very different role in Ford’s car-free, SUV-heavy future, shoring up a small crossover campaign that’s been pretty badly dented by the underdone and unloved EcoSport.

Built upon Ford’s reasonably handy B2E platform, Australian-spec Pumas come in three flavours – the $31,990 drive-away Puma, the ST-Line you see here and the range-topping ST-Line V at $36,990 drive-away.

Our ST Line wears $650 worth of Lucid Red paint and a Parking Pack that, at $1500, includes adaptive cruise control with stop/go start, evasive steer assistance and lane centring, active park assist, front parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring, for a total ticket of $36,140 drive-away.

Ford says that the drive-away pricing would be offered until the end of 2020, but my guess is you’ll be able to reference these numbers as a starting point on the dealer’s lot.

What do you get for your money? A compact five-door, five-seat crossover, with a decent little 92kW, 170Nm three-potter, a well-behaved seven-speed dual clutch gearbox, a nicely presented interior with Ford’s generally excellent Sync 3 multimedia set-up, a decent array of active and passive safety and an inoffensive demeanour.

While it’s the small SUV category that gets all the glory, the light SUV space is starting to gain a little ground.

Mazda recently shuffled its batting order, bumping the dominant CX-3 down a rung to make way for the CX-30, and while it starts at a drag-’em-in $22,710 for the Neo Sport manual, our Puma ST-Line compares better with the $32,840 sTouring.

The 1440kg Mazda has more engine capacity with its extra cylinder, but the numbers are all pretty similar, with 110kW and 195Nm playing the 1205kg-odd Puma’s 92kW and 170Nm. When it comes to boot size, though, the Puma’s 410 litres is a clear winner over the Cx-3’s paltry 264-litre space.

How will it fit into the Robson lifestyle? We’re in a transition phase, actually; our kids have all but grown and our hobbies have changed, meaning that we are looking at moving down in size and price bracket for the next purchase.

The new generation of compact crossovers provides a variety of options from mild to wild for people in our position, and I’m interested to see whether the Puma can worm its way into the affections of the Better Half during its four-month stay.

“It’s pretty zippy,” she remarked early on, “and I like that the indicators are on the correct side of the steering wheel.”

It’s these small details that can set a car apart; I’ve got a mate who flat-out refuses to buy a car with the indicator stalk on the right side of the column. Fussy? Maybe, but it’s his money.

For mine, the Puma is an odd one to get a grasp on initially. The ride/handling compromise, for one, immediately jars with me – quite literally, with what feels like a real lack of wheel travel making for a brittle, bump-laden ride on even moderately pockmarked surfaces.

For me, this is where a crossover should excel, using its extra ride height to bring compliance and suppleness to the party.

Its steering, too, is oddly lifeless and disconnected, with no relationship to speak of between driver’s hands and the road surface. Mel doesn’t mind it, though, so what do I know?

Practically speaking the smallish but tallish Puma fits our tall kids (168cm and 184com respectively) well enough.

Given their ages, too, the front seats are used more than the rears, which are now largely the domain of small, yappy child substitutes.

So it’s the cut and thrust of suburbia for the Puma for the next few months, with the odd intra-city run thrown in for good measure. We’ll play with tyre pressures to try and calm the ride and report back, too.