If you're looking to know how Australia's most affordable EVs compare against not only each other, but also a pricier new entrant in the same segment, our full pricing and features breakdown here will tell you everything you need. UPDATE: New Australian pricing and specifications added This story, first published in July, has been updated to include new local details on both the BYD Atto 3 and the newly updated MG ZS EV. A full driving comparison will come in the near future, but in the meantime, you can see our reviews of each vehicle via the links below. MORE All BYD Atto 3 News & Reviews MORE All KIA Niro News & Reviews MORE All MG ZS News & Reviews 11 Above: the MG ZS EV. Top of page: BYD Atto 3 BYD Atto 3 v MG ZS EV v Kia Niro Electric: Spec comparison The recent launch of the second-generation Kia Niro coincided with the arrival of two new rivals in the hotly-contested small electric SUV segment: the BYD Atto 3 and the facelifted MG ZS EV.

Priced from $44,990 drive-away, the MG ZS EV takes the title of the cheapest electric vehicle in Australia – unless you're in Tasmania – following a last-minute price change to undercut the BYD Atto 3. According to BYD, the Atto 3 small SUV is priced from $44,381 before on-road costs, with final pricing dependent on location. 11 The new Kia Niro Far from cheap is the Kia Niro EV, priced from $65,300 plus on-roads – a $2710 jump over the outgoing model.

The circa-$20,000 price gap between the BYD Atto 3 and MG ZS EV from China and the Kia Niro EV is likely to discourage some prospective buyers for the Korean – especially when the rear-drive, E-GMP-based Kia EV6 large SUV is available for $7290 more. However, despite the price difference, these small electric SUVs are surprisingly close on paper. So, how exactly do the specs of the BYD Atto 3, MG ZS EV and Kia Niro EV compare? Let’s find out. JUMP AHEAD Pricing

Availability

Performance

Driving range

Dimensions

Charging speed

Charging network

Features

Safety

Cargo space

Warranty Pricing BYD Atto 3 and Kia Niro EV prices exclude on-road costs.

MG ZS EV pricing is drive-away. BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV 50kWh: $44,381 Excite: $44,990 drive-away S EV: $65,300 60kWh: $47,381 Essence: $48,990 drive-away GT-Line EV: $72,100 Electric vehicle incentives for all models, excluding the flagship Kia Niro EV GT-Line, are available to buyers in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia – but only if any optional extras and dealer delivery come in under the respective caps. For more information on all incentives available to electric vehicle buyers in Australia, click on the link below: MORE What electric vehicle incentives are on offer in Australia? 11 Back to top Availability All three models are on sale now, excluding the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range, which has been delayed to November or December. 11 Back to top Performance As the table below shows, the BYD Atto 3 is the quickest of these three rivals, thanks largely to its bigger torque number – but power and torque figures are otherwise a close match. BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV Power 150kW 130kW 150kW Torque 310Nm 280Nm 255Nm 0-100 km/h 7.3s 8.4s 7.8s Top speed 175 km/h 174 km/h 167 km/h 11 Back to top Driving range For official claimed driving range, the Kia Niro takes a comfortable win over the city-focused ZS EV and both variants of the BYD Atto 3, although the latter comes close with its long-range model. It's worth noting again, however, that the Niro is markedly more expensive than the MG and BYD offerings. BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV Range (WTLP) 50kWh: 320km 50.3kWh: 320km 64.8kWh: 460km 60kWh: 420km Back to top Dimensions Here, the MG ZS EV is again shown to be a more compact offering, with the BYD and Kia models both riding on considerably longer wheelbases – always great news for rear occupants hopeful for some decent leg room. BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV Wheelbase 2720mm 2585mm 2720mm Length 4455mm 4314mm 4420mm Height 1615mm 1644mm 1570mm Width 1875mm 1809mm 1825mm Category (VFACTS) Small SUV Small SUV Small SUV 11 Back to top Charging speed Using a public DC charger should top up the battery of each vehicle from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately one hour.

As more-affordable electric vehicles, the required technology to accommodate fast-charging stations above 100kW is not included in any vehicle, ruling out the quicker top-ups seen on more-expensive EVs. For charging at home, the MG is the quickest at five hours from 0 to 100 per cent on an 11kW unit, while the BYD is slowest at 8.5 hours due to its maximum AC charge rate of 7kW. BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV DC fast charger 50kW: N/A 50kW: 54 min. (10% – 80%) 50kW: 1 hr 5 min. (10% – 80%) 80kW: approx. 45 min. -- 350kW: 43 min. (10% – 80%) AC standard charger Max. capacity: 7kW Max. capacity: 11kW Max. capacity: 11kW Approx. 8 hr 30 min. (230V, 7kW, 0% – 100%) Approx. five hours (230V, 11kW, 0% – 100%) 6 hr 20 min. (230V, 11kW, 10% – 100%) Back to top Charging Network Public charging networks – including Chargefox, Evie, NRMA, AmpCharge and Queensland Electric Highway – will be compatible with the BYD Atto 3, MG ZS EV and Kia Niro EV.

As mentioned, the required technology to accommodate fast-charging stations above 100kW is not included in any vehicle. For example, while it is possible to plug a 350kW DC charger in, the vehicle will only utilise its maximum DC charging capacity. Each car features a CCS Type 2 plug. Back to top Features These electric small SUVs are similarly specced, with all featuring a digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and LED headlights.

We've highlighted the differences between the three vehicles below, with standouts including smartphone app compatibility for the ZS EV (MG iSmart) and Niro GT-Line (Kia Connect), configurable ambient lighting (BYD and Kia), and satellite navigation (MG and Kia). All vehicles Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Adaptive cruise control Reversing camera LED headlights and tail lights. NOTE: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are currently unavailable on the BYD Atto 3. EVDirect claims an over-the-air software update is coming soon. 11 BYD Atto 3 (in addition to the shared features above) 12.8-inch rotating infotainment system 5-inch digital instrument cluster Panoramic sunroof Built-in dashcam 18-inch alloy wheels Multi-colour configurable ambient lighting Wireless phone charger Portable card key. MORE BYD Atto 3 electric SUV pricing and features for Australia 11 MG ZS EV (in addition to the shared features above) 10.1-inch infotainment system 7-inch digital instrument cluster Satellite navigation 17-inch alloy wheels Panoramic sunroof (Essence) Wireless phone charger (Essence) iSmart smartphone connectivity – remote lock/unlock, charge status indicator Vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor. MORE 2023 MG ZS EV Australian pricing and features 11 Kia Niro EV (in addition to the shared features above) 8-inch (S) or 12.3-inch (GT-Line) infotainment system 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster 17-inch alloy wheels Satellite navigation (GT-Line) Head-up display (GT-Line) Eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system (GT-Line) 64-colour configurable ambient lighting (GT-Line) Kia Connect (GT-Line) – remote open/close functionality, vehicle tracking, SOS call, voice control, charging station locator Vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor. MORE 2023 Kia Niro Australian pricing and features Back to top Safety Both the ZS EV and Niro EV are covered by five-star ANCAP safety ratings, with the Kia subject to the latest 2020-22 testing criteria. The MG was last tested in 2019.

It is believed crash testing of the BYD Atto 3 has commenced, with ANCAP likely to release its findings in the coming weeks. UPDATE, November 21: Following a resolution on a critical child-seat tethering issue, the Atto 3 now has a five-star ANCAP rating. Read about it here. Key active safety technology including autonomous emergency braking is standard across all three vehicles, however, some kit is limited to the flagship Kia and MG models. BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV ANCAP safety rating TBA Five-star (2019) Five-star (2022) All vehicles Autonomous emergency braking Lane-keep assist Lane departure warning High-beam assist. BYD Atto 3 (in addition to the shared features above) Blind-spot alert Rear-cross traffic alert Door open warning 360-degree camera. MG ZS EV (in addition to the shared features above) 360-degree camera. Rain-sensing wipers, blind-spot alert and rear-cross traffic alert are exclusive to the flagship Essence. Kia Niro EV (in addition to the shared features above) Blind-spot alert Rear-cross traffic alert High-beam assist Rear occupant alert Blind-spot collision avoidance assist Lead vehicle departure alert Intelligent speed limit assist. Safe exit assist, rear autonomous emergency braking, and emergency SOS call via Kia Connect are exclusive to the flagship GT-Line.