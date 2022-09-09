WhichCar
Comparisons
wheels

BYD Atto 3 v MG ZS EV v Kia Niro Electric: Spec comparison

How do these small electric SUVs stack up against each other?

Jordan Hickey
Siteassets Authors Jordan Hickey
Which Car Car News EV Car Launch Docklands 7 Sept 2022 9453
Gallery11

If you're looking to know how Australia's most affordable EVs compare against not only each other, but also a pricier new entrant in the same segment, our full pricing and features breakdown here will tell you everything you need.

UPDATE: New Australian pricing and specifications added

This story, first published in July, has been updated to include new local details on both the BYD Atto 3 and the newly updated MG ZS EV.

A full driving comparison will come in the near future, but in the meantime, you can see our reviews of each vehicle via the links below.

MOREAll BYD Atto 3 News & Reviews
MOREAll KIA Niro News & Reviews
MOREAll MG ZS News & Reviews
2023 MG ZS EV SUV Promo Stills 4303
11
Above: the MG ZS EV. Top of page: BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3 v MG ZS EV v Kia Niro Electric: Spec comparison

The recent launch of the second-generation Kia Niro coincided with the arrival of two new rivals in the hotly-contested small electric SUV segment: the BYD Atto 3 and the facelifted MG ZS EV.

Priced from $44,990 drive-away, the MG ZS EV takes the title of the cheapest electric vehicle in Australia – unless you're in Tasmania – following a last-minute price change to undercut the BYD Atto 3.

According to BYD, the Atto 3 small SUV is priced from $44,381 before on-road costs, with final pricing dependent on location.

2023 Kia Niro Review Mike Stevens 16
11
The new Kia Niro

Far from cheap is the Kia Niro EV, priced from $65,300 plus on-roads – a $2710 jump over the outgoing model.

The circa-$20,000 price gap between the BYD Atto 3 and MG ZS EV from China and the Kia Niro EV is likely to discourage some prospective buyers for the Korean – especially when the rear-drive, E-GMP-based Kia EV6 large SUV is available for $7290 more.

However, despite the price difference, these small electric SUVs are surprisingly close on paper.

So, how exactly do the specs of the BYD Atto 3, MG ZS EV and Kia Niro EV compare? Let’s find out.

JUMP AHEAD

Pricing

BYD Atto 3 and Kia Niro EV prices exclude on-road costs.

MG ZS EV pricing is drive-away.

BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV
50kWh: $44,381 Excite: $44,990 drive-away S EV: $65,300
60kWh: $47,381 Essence: $48,990 drive-away GT-Line EV: $72,100

Electric vehicle incentives for all models, excluding the flagship Kia Niro EV GT-Line, are available to buyers in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia – but only if any optional extras and dealer delivery come in under the respective caps.

For more information on all incentives available to electric vehicle buyers in Australia, click on the link below:

MOREWhat electric vehicle incentives are on offer in Australia?
2022 BYD Atto 29
11

Back to top

Availability

All three models are on sale now, excluding the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range, which has been delayed to November or December.

2023 MG ZS EV SUV Promo Stills 4448
11

Back to top

Performance

As the table below shows, the BYD Atto 3 is the quickest of these three rivals, thanks largely to its bigger torque number – but power and torque figures are otherwise a close match.

BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV
Power 150kW 130kW 150kW
Torque 310Nm 280Nm 255Nm
0-100 km/h 7.3s 8.4s 7.8s
Top speed 175 km/h 174 km/h 167 km/h 
2023 Kia Niro Review Mike Stevens 24
11

Back to top

Driving range

For official claimed driving range, the Kia Niro takes a comfortable win over the city-focused ZS EV and both variants of the BYD Atto 3, although the latter comes close with its long-range model. It's worth noting again, however, that the Niro is markedly more expensive than the MG and BYD offerings.

BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV
Range (WTLP) 50kWh: 320km 50.3kWh: 320km  64.8kWh: 460km
60kWh: 420km

Back to top

Dimensions

Here, the MG ZS EV is again shown to be a more compact offering, with the BYD and Kia models both riding on considerably longer wheelbases – always great news for rear occupants hopeful for some decent leg room.

BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV
Wheelbase 2720mm 2585mm 2720mm
Length 4455mm 4314mm 4420mm
Height 1615mm 1644mm 1570mm
Width 1875mm 1809mm 1825mm
Category (VFACTS) Small SUV Small SUV Small SUV
2023 MG ZS EV SUV Promo Stills 4664
11

Back to top

Charging speed

Using a public DC charger should top up the battery of each vehicle from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately one hour.

As more-affordable electric vehicles, the required technology to accommodate fast-charging stations above 100kW is not included in any vehicle, ruling out the quicker top-ups seen on more-expensive EVs.

For charging at home, the MG is the quickest at five hours from 0 to 100 per cent on an 11kW unit, while the BYD is slowest at 8.5 hours due to its maximum AC charge rate of 7kW.

BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV
DC fast charger 50kW: N/A 50kW: 54 min. (10% – 80%) 50kW: 1 hr 5 min. (10% – 80%)
80kW: approx. 45 min. -- 350kW: 43 min. (10% – 80%)
AC standard charger Max. capacity: 7kW  Max. capacity: 11kW Max. capacity: 11kW
Approx. 8 hr 30 min. (230V, 7kW, 0% – 100%) Approx. five hours (230V, 11kW, 0% – 100%)  6 hr 20 min. (230V, 11kW, 10% – 100%)

Back to top

Charging Network

Public charging networks – including Chargefox, Evie, NRMA, AmpCharge and Queensland Electric Highway – will be compatible with the BYD Atto 3, MG ZS EV and Kia Niro EV.

As mentioned, the required technology to accommodate fast-charging stations above 100kW is not included in any vehicle.

For example, while it is possible to plug a 350kW DC charger in, the vehicle will only utilise its maximum DC charging capacity.

Each car features a CCS Type 2 plug.

Back to top

Features

These electric small SUVs are similarly specced, with all featuring a digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and LED headlights.

We've highlighted the differences between the three vehicles below, with standouts including smartphone app compatibility for the ZS EV (MG iSmart) and Niro GT-Line (Kia Connect), configurable ambient lighting (BYD and Kia), and satellite navigation (MG and Kia).

All vehicles

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Adaptive cruise control
Reversing camera
LED headlights and tail lights. 

NOTE: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are currently unavailable on the BYD Atto 3. EVDirect claims an over-the-air software update is coming soon.

2022 BYD Atto 32
11

BYD Atto 3 (in addition to the shared features above)

12.8-inch rotating infotainment system
5-inch digital instrument cluster
Panoramic sunroof
Built-in dashcam
18-inch alloy wheels
Multi-colour configurable ambient lighting
Wireless phone charger
Portable card key. 
MOREBYD Atto 3 electric SUV pricing and features for Australia
2023 MG ZS EV SUV WIDE Shot Interior
11

MG ZS EV (in addition to the shared features above)

10.1-inch infotainment system
7-inch digital instrument cluster
Satellite navigation
17-inch alloy wheels
Panoramic sunroof (Essence)
Wireless phone charger (Essence)
iSmart smartphone connectivity – remote lock/unlock, charge status indicator
Vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor.
MORE2023 MG ZS EV Australian pricing and features
2023 Kia Niro GT Line EV AU 06
11

Kia Niro EV (in addition to the shared features above)

8-inch (S) or 12.3-inch (GT-Line) infotainment system
12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
17-inch alloy wheels
Satellite navigation (GT-Line)
Head-up display (GT-Line)
Eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system (GT-Line)
64-colour configurable ambient lighting (GT-Line)
Kia Connect (GT-Line) – remote open/close functionality, vehicle tracking, SOS call, voice control, charging station locator
Vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor.
MORE2023 Kia Niro Australian pricing and features

Back to top

Safety

Both the ZS EV and Niro EV are covered by five-star ANCAP safety ratings, with the Kia subject to the latest 2020-22 testing criteria. The MG was last tested in 2019.

It is believed crash testing of the BYD Atto 3 has commenced, with ANCAP likely to release its findings in the coming weeks.

UPDATE, November 21: Following a resolution on a critical child-seat tethering issue, the Atto 3 now has a five-star ANCAP rating. Read about it here.

Key active safety technology including autonomous emergency braking is standard across all three vehicles, however, some kit is limited to the flagship Kia and MG models.

BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV
ANCAP safety rating TBA Five-star (2019) Five-star (2022)

All vehicles

Autonomous emergency braking
Lane-keep assist
Lane departure warning
High-beam assist. 

BYD Atto 3 (in addition to the shared features above)

Blind-spot alert
Rear-cross traffic alert
Door open warning
360-degree camera. 

MG ZS EV (in addition to the shared features above)

360-degree camera. 

Rain-sensing wipers, blind-spot alert and rear-cross traffic alert are exclusive to the flagship Essence.

Kia Niro EV (in addition to the shared features above)

Blind-spot alert
Rear-cross traffic alert
High-beam assist
Rear occupant alert
Blind-spot collision avoidance assist 
Lead vehicle departure alert
Intelligent speed limit assist. 

Safe exit assist, rear autonomous emergency braking, and emergency SOS call via Kia Connect are exclusive to the flagship GT-Line.

Back to top

Cargo space

While the Atto 3 and ZS EV are mostly comparable size-wise, the Niro offers greater practicality with a larger boot and a small 20-litre front boot. An electric tailgate is standard on the Niro GT-Line and across the Atto 3 range.

2022 Kia Niro GT Line EV 15
11
Kia Niro EV
BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV
Boot capacity 440L 359L 475L
Front boot (frunk) capacity N/A N/A 20L
Electric tailgate Yes No GT-Line only

Back to top

Warranty and servicing

Kia and MG's warranty terms are quite similar, with both vehicles subject to a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty (150,000km limit for the Niro's high-voltage battery).

BYD originally promised a seven-year warranty for the Atto 3, but it has now switched to a six-year, 150,000-kilometre coverage – with several limitations – and an eight-year battery warranty.

BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Kia Niro EV
Warranty coverage Six-year/150,000-kilometre (with limitations) Seven-year/unlimited-kilometre  Seven-year/unlimited-kilometre
Battery warranty High-voltage battery: Eight-year/160,000-kilometre Seven-year/unlimited-kilometre Seven-year/150,000-kilometre
Drive unit: Eight-year/150,000-kilometre
Servicing Service required every 12 months or 20,000km Service required every 24 months or 20,000km Service required every  12 months or 15,000km

Back to top

Which small electric SUV would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!

MOREAll EV news, reviews, advice and guides
MOREAll BYD Atto 3 News & Reviews
MOREAll MG ZS News & Reviews
MOREAll KIA Niro News & Reviews
Jordan Hickey
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Jordan Hickey

Born and raised in rural Victoria, Jordan Hickey was surrounded by a car-loving family before he could even talk. His parents’ automotive workshop fuelled his strong passion for all things four wheels.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.