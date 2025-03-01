Genesis GV70 luxury SUV: Long-term review

I managed to defer its collection by a couple of weeks, but eventually there was no getting away from the fact. The Genesis GV70 was heading home. Over the last four months, it’s become a bit of a family favourite. There have been no arduous torture tests or thousand kilometre road trips. Instead it’s been subjected to the sort of daily use that is more representative of how people will use an almost $80,000 luxury SUV. Life hasn’t been completely plain sailing. The infotainment system has, like its GV80 predecessor in the Wheels garage, been noticeably fritzy. It can drop an existing wireless Android Auto connection with no provocation and then point blank refuse to recognise the handset, even when it’s plugged in with a known good USB cable. 9 The phone is clearly connected to the car for Bluetooth calls but the system then can’t fire up Android Auto for some reason.

Last month I was lamenting the lack of an exterior hatch release on the GV70. Thankfully, a reader was able to point me in the right direction here. The button on the rear wiper that I’d taken to be the pop-out rear window was the answer, he claimed. Technically, Herman was absolutely correct. The problem was, it did nothing. No amount of prodding would open the tailgate. I eventually resorted to a bit of home mechanics, and it appears that at some point the tailgate had been slammed and given the switch assembly one heck of a shaking. A bit of jiggling back into place and presto, I belatedly have a functioning external tailgate release. 9 I’ve also had a number of tyre pressure warnings appear after the first chilly mornings of late summer. This is because, as you’ll no doubt know, tyres hold less pressure when cold than they do when warm. It’s not really an issue because a kilometre or so down the road, they’ll return to a pressure reading within their map.