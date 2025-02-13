Hyundai i30 Sedan: What you need to know about the full range

We especially like that the wireless charger (Elite and up) features a raised portion to account for the large cameras of some modern smartphones so that they actually charge. Front seat comfort is great - especially in the Premium with its electric driver’s seat, which allows for more precise adjustment for more drivers - and the amount of hard buttons around is pleasing in an era where many cars deliver vital functions through menus in a touchscreen. 66 We wish some of the materials were higher quality - like the hard door trims - but the i30 Sedan’s cabin is otherwise a pleasant place to spend time.

Entry-level i30 variants feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen, but Elite and Premium models upgrade to a larger 10.25-inch unit with more features like inbuilt satellite navigation. Curiously, the smaller screen’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is swapped for wired only in the larger screen. But regardless, the screens are breathtakingly simple to use and screen quality is good as well. Rear seat space in the i30 Sedan is best in class, with ample room for two tall adults thanks to good headroom and excellent legroom. Regardless of model too, there are two USB-C charging ports, air vents, bottle holders in the doors and a central armrest with cupholders. The doors also open wide to help fitting child seats. ⬆️ Back to top 66 How big is the Hyundai i30 Sedan? While the i30 Sedan fits into the small car category, its dimensions would classify it as a medium-sized sedan 15 years ago. The i30 Sedan measures 4,710mm long, 1,825mm wide, 1,420mm tall and it rides on a 2,720mm long wheelbase.

Its boot measures a healthy 474-litres, and the rear seats split fold 60:40 to open up more space. ⬆️ Back to top 66 I like driving, will I enjoy the Hyundai i30 Sedan? Thanks to the variety in the i30 Sedan range, buyers can find a model that suits them. All are quite comfortable and ride well for their intended use - the sporty N Line is firmer than the other models in the lineup to match its sportier handling, but it’s far from uncomfortable.

The ride in the entry-level i30 Sedans - even the slightly heavier hybrid - and their 16-inch alloy wheels is sublime, soaking up bumps well but not too soft either. On the flip side, the N Line is a keen handler and is quite fun to drive. Regardless of engine chosen, the i30 Sedan impresses too. Although the 2.0-litre petrol can be a bit vocal thanks to its CVT automatic transmission with its constant gear ratio, the 1.6-litre turbo sounds good and is quite punchy thanks to its strong 265Nm of torque. 66 The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission can be a bit indecisive when starting from zero, but it shifts quickly afterwards.

The 1.6-litre naturally aspirated hybrid drivetrain impresses with its refinement and fuel economy, and because it uses a dual-clutch transmission - and not a CVT like a lot of other hybrids on the market - it feels quite natural to drive with no strained engine noise. The hybrid allows for reasonable EV-only driving around town and its engine keenly switches off when coasting, helping fuel economy further. ⬆️ Back to top 66 Is the Hyundai i30 Sedan expensive to run? Fuel consumption for the i30 Sedan varies from 3.9L/100km for the hybrid to 6.1L/100km for the 2.0-litre petrol to 6.6L/100km for the 1.6-litre turbo N Line. All variants can run on 91RON regular unleaded fuel and feature a 47-litre fuel tank (42L for the hybrid). CO2 emissions range from 92g/km for the hybrid to 139g/km for the 2.0-litre petrol and 155g/km for the N Line.

The i30 Sedan is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with lifetime roadside assistance if serviced at a Hyundai dealership - the hybrid’s battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty as well. The cost of servicing the i30 Sedan varies depending on which model is selected. All have annual servicing requirements and while the 2.0-litre petrol and hybrid models use 15,000km intervals, the N Line uses shorter 10,000km intervals. Five years of servicing the 2.0-litre petrol costs $1,825, while the hybrid costs $2,170 and the N Line costs $1,735. ⬆️ Back to top 66 How much can the Hyundai i30 Sedan tow? Both the 2.0-litre and 1.6-litre turbo variants are rated to tow a 1,100kg braked trailer or a 610kg unbraked trailer with a 75kg maximum towball weight. The hybrid is not rated to tow at all.