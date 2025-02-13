WhichCar
Hyundai i30 Sedan: What you need to know about the full range

One of the few remaining small sedans on the new car market, the Hyundai i30 Sedan offers a wide range of powerplants, strong value for money and lots of standard technology. Here’s the WhichCar guide to the i30 Sedan range.

c354101c/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 43 jpg
The Hyundai i30 Sedan is one of the best cars under $50,000 and it’s no surprise to see that it’s so popular in Australia. It’s recently undergone a mid-life update with updated styling, new standard equipment and a new hybrid variant that uses an impressive 3.9L/100km of fuel.

But for those buyers seeking a sportier driving experience, the turbocharged 150kW N Line is great to drive and punchy - and that’s without stepping to the fire-blowing i30 N either. Regardless of buyer’s preferences, we think there’s an i30 Sedan for all tastes. Here’s our run-down of the full offering.

c3821026/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 44 jpg
How much does the Hyundai i30 Sedan cost?

Hyundai i30 Sedan pricing (plus on-road costs)
i30 2.0L petrol$29,000
i30 Hybrid$33,000
i30 Elite 2.0L$35,500
i30 Elite Hybrid$37,500
i30 Premium$38,500
i30 N Line$36,000
i30 N Line Premium$41,500
c36c101e/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 26 jpg
What features are standard in the Hyundai i30 Sedan?

2024 Hyundai i30 Sedan standard equipment
16-inch wheels with a full-size spare wheel (2.0L - hybrids have a space-saver spare)Wireless phone charger
Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlightsSix-speaker sound system
Leather steering wheel and gearknobFront and rear USB-C ports
Remote central lockingMulti-link rear suspension (hybrid)
Manual air-conditioning with rear air ventsDual-zone climate control (hybrid)
8.0-inch touchscreenAutomatic wipers (hybrid)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
b4d80fe7/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 3 jpg
Safety equipment
Six airbagsIntelligent speed limit assist
Auto emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detectionAdaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
Lane keep assist with lane trace assistFront and rear parking sensors
Rear cross-traffic alertReversing camera
Driver attention alert with leading vehicle departure alert
c33c1023/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 23 jpg
i30 Elite model adds (over i30)
17-inch wheelsDAB+ digital radio
LED tail lightsKeyless entry with push button start
Rain-sensing automatic wipersRemote start
Auto-folding mirrorsLeather upholstery
10.25-inch touchscreenBlind-spot monitoring
10.25-inch digital driver’s displayRear cross-traffic assist
Satellite navigationSafe exit warning
Bluelink connected services
c330101c/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 32 jpg
i30 N Line model adds (over i30)
N Line exterior stylingAutomatic wipers
18-inch wheels10.25-inch digital driver’s display
Multi-link rear suspensionAlloy pedals
Projector beam LED headlightsPaddle shifters
LED tail-lightsLeather upholstery
c33e1024/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 14 jpg
i30 Premium model adds (over Elite)
SunroofHeated steering wheel
Projector LED headlights10-way electric driver’s seat with memory
Solar glassRear automatic braking
Eight-speaker Bose sound systemBlind-spot camera
Heated and ventilated front seats360-degree camera
c307101c/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 12 jpg
i30 N Line Premium model adds (over N Line)
SunroofHeated and ventilated front seats
Solar glass10-way electric driver’s seat with memory
10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and digital radioHeated steering wheel
Bluelink connected servicesRear auto braking
Eight-speaker Bose sound systemBlind-spot camera
Ambient interior lighting360-degree camera

c3631023/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 34 jpg
How comfortable and practical is the Hyundai i30 Sedan?

The i30 Sedan presents one of the most practical and comfortable cabins in the small car segment. The funky centre console design doesn’t impede on practicality as there’s ample room for storage, including a large central box and storage underneath the centre console.

We especially like that the wireless charger (Elite and up) features a raised portion to account for the large cameras of some modern smartphones so that they actually charge.

Front seat comfort is great - especially in the Premium with its electric driver’s seat, which allows for more precise adjustment for more drivers - and the amount of hard buttons around is pleasing in an era where many cars deliver vital functions through menus in a touchscreen.

c3be1022/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 39 jpg
We wish some of the materials were higher quality - like the hard door trims - but the i30 Sedan’s cabin is otherwise a pleasant place to spend time.

Entry-level i30 variants feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen, but Elite and Premium models upgrade to a larger 10.25-inch unit with more features like inbuilt satellite navigation. Curiously, the smaller screen’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is swapped for wired only in the larger screen. But regardless, the screens are breathtakingly simple to use and screen quality is good as well.

Rear seat space in the i30 Sedan is best in class, with ample room for two tall adults thanks to good headroom and excellent legroom. Regardless of model too, there are two USB-C charging ports, air vents, bottle holders in the doors and a central armrest with cupholders. The doors also open wide to help fitting child seats.

c3a11026/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 37 jpg
How big is the Hyundai i30 Sedan?

While the i30 Sedan fits into the small car category, its dimensions would classify it as a medium-sized sedan 15 years ago. The i30 Sedan measures 4,710mm long, 1,825mm wide, 1,420mm tall and it rides on a 2,720mm long wheelbase.

Its boot measures a healthy 474-litres, and the rear seats split fold 60:40 to open up more space.

c39e1025/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 28 jpg
I like driving, will I enjoy the Hyundai i30 Sedan?

Thanks to the variety in the i30 Sedan range, buyers can find a model that suits them. All are quite comfortable and ride well for their intended use - the sporty N Line is firmer than the other models in the lineup to match its sportier handling, but it’s far from uncomfortable.

The ride in the entry-level i30 Sedans - even the slightly heavier hybrid - and their 16-inch alloy wheels is sublime, soaking up bumps well but not too soft either. On the flip side, the N Line is a keen handler and is quite fun to drive.

Regardless of engine chosen, the i30 Sedan impresses too. Although the 2.0-litre petrol can be a bit vocal thanks to its CVT automatic transmission with its constant gear ratio, the 1.6-litre turbo sounds good and is quite punchy thanks to its strong 265Nm of torque.

c3281019/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 41 jpg
The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission can be a bit indecisive when starting from zero, but it shifts quickly afterwards.

The 1.6-litre naturally aspirated hybrid drivetrain impresses with its refinement and fuel economy, and because it uses a dual-clutch transmission - and not a CVT like a lot of other hybrids on the market - it feels quite natural to drive with no strained engine noise.

The hybrid allows for reasonable EV-only driving around town and its engine keenly switches off when coasting, helping fuel economy further.

c308101b/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 30 jpg
Is the Hyundai i30 Sedan expensive to run?

Fuel consumption for the i30 Sedan varies from 3.9L/100km for the hybrid to 6.1L/100km for the 2.0-litre petrol to 6.6L/100km for the 1.6-litre turbo N Line. All variants can run on 91RON regular unleaded fuel and feature a 47-litre fuel tank (42L for the hybrid). CO2 emissions range from 92g/km for the hybrid to 139g/km for the 2.0-litre petrol and 155g/km for the N Line.

The i30 Sedan is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with lifetime roadside assistance if serviced at a Hyundai dealership - the hybrid’s battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty as well.

The cost of servicing the i30 Sedan varies depending on which model is selected. All have annual servicing requirements and while the 2.0-litre petrol and hybrid models use 15,000km intervals, the N Line uses shorter 10,000km intervals. Five years of servicing the 2.0-litre petrol costs $1,825, while the hybrid costs $2,170 and the N Line costs $1,735.

c31c101c/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 31 jpg
How much can the Hyundai i30 Sedan tow?

Both the 2.0-litre and 1.6-litre turbo variants are rated to tow a 1,100kg braked trailer or a 610kg unbraked trailer with a 75kg maximum towball weight. The hybrid is not rated to tow at all.

c3a1102c/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 45 jpg
Which Hyundai i30 Sedan variant is best?

If we were buying an i30 Sedan, we would pick the i30 Elite Hybrid ($37,500 plus on-road costs) because it features a very efficient drivetrain, a good driving experience, a lot of standard equipment, a great warranty program, it’s quite practical and overall, great value for money.

Those wanting a sportier driving experience would be quite happy in the N Line ($36,000 +ORC) as it’s quick and a great handler, yet still practical, well equipped and great value for money.

c342101d/2025 hyundai i30 sedan 24 jpg
Which vehicles rival the Hyundai i30 Sedan?

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

