Hyundai i30 Sedan: What you need to know about the full range

The Hyundai i30 Sedan is one of the best cars under $50,000 and it’s no surprise to see that it’s so popular in Australia. It’s recently undergone a mid-life update with updated styling, new standard equipment and a new hybrid variant that uses an impressive 3.9L/100km of fuel.
But for those buyers seeking a sportier driving experience, the turbocharged 150kW N Line is great to drive and punchy - and that’s without stepping to the fire-blowing i30 N either. Regardless of buyer’s preferences, we think there’s an i30 Sedan for all tastes. Here’s our run-down of the full offering.
JUMP AHEAD
- How much does the Hyundai i30 Sedan cost?
- What features are standard in the Hyundai i30 Sedan?
- How comfortable and practical is the Hyundai i30 Sedan?
- How big is the Hyundai i30 Sedan?
- I like driving, will I enjoy the Hyundai i30 Sedan?
- Is the Hyundai i30 Sedan expensive to run?
- How much can the Hyundai i30 Sedan tow?
- Which Hyundai i30 Sedan variant is best?
- Which vehicles rival the Hyundai i30 Sedan?
How much does the Hyundai i30 Sedan cost?
|Hyundai i30 Sedan pricing (plus on-road costs)
|i30 2.0L petrol
|$29,000
|i30 Hybrid
|$33,000
|i30 Elite 2.0L
|$35,500
|i30 Elite Hybrid
|$37,500
|i30 Premium
|$38,500
|i30 N Line
|$36,000
|i30 N Line Premium
|$41,500
What features are standard in the Hyundai i30 Sedan?
|2024 Hyundai i30 Sedan standard equipment
|16-inch wheels with a full-size spare wheel (2.0L - hybrids have a space-saver spare)
|Wireless phone charger
|Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
|Six-speaker sound system
|Leather steering wheel and gearknob
|Front and rear USB-C ports
|Remote central locking
|Multi-link rear suspension (hybrid)
|Manual air-conditioning with rear air vents
|Dual-zone climate control (hybrid)
|8.0-inch touchscreen
|Automatic wipers (hybrid)
|Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Safety equipment
|Six airbags
|Intelligent speed limit assist
|Auto emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection
|Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
|Lane keep assist with lane trace assist
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Rear cross-traffic alert
|Reversing camera
|Driver attention alert with leading vehicle departure alert
|i30 Elite model adds (over i30)
|17-inch wheels
|DAB+ digital radio
|LED tail lights
|Keyless entry with push button start
|Rain-sensing automatic wipers
|Remote start
|Auto-folding mirrors
|Leather upholstery
|10.25-inch touchscreen
|Blind-spot monitoring
|10.25-inch digital driver’s display
|Rear cross-traffic assist
|Satellite navigation
|Safe exit warning
|Bluelink connected services
|i30 N Line model adds (over i30)
|N Line exterior styling
|Automatic wipers
|18-inch wheels
|10.25-inch digital driver’s display
|Multi-link rear suspension
|Alloy pedals
|Projector beam LED headlights
|Paddle shifters
|LED tail-lights
|Leather upholstery
|i30 Premium model adds (over Elite)
|Sunroof
|Heated steering wheel
|Projector LED headlights
|10-way electric driver’s seat with memory
|Solar glass
|Rear automatic braking
|Eight-speaker Bose sound system
|Blind-spot camera
|Heated and ventilated front seats
|360-degree camera
|i30 N Line Premium model adds (over N Line)
|Sunroof
|Heated and ventilated front seats
|Solar glass
|10-way electric driver’s seat with memory
|10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and digital radio
|Heated steering wheel
|Bluelink connected services
|Rear auto braking
|Eight-speaker Bose sound system
|Blind-spot camera
|Ambient interior lighting
|360-degree camera
How comfortable and practical is the Hyundai i30 Sedan?
The i30 Sedan presents one of the most practical and comfortable cabins in the small car segment. The funky centre console design doesn’t impede on practicality as there’s ample room for storage, including a large central box and storage underneath the centre console.
We especially like that the wireless charger (Elite and up) features a raised portion to account for the large cameras of some modern smartphones so that they actually charge.
Front seat comfort is great - especially in the Premium with its electric driver’s seat, which allows for more precise adjustment for more drivers - and the amount of hard buttons around is pleasing in an era where many cars deliver vital functions through menus in a touchscreen.
We wish some of the materials were higher quality - like the hard door trims - but the i30 Sedan’s cabin is otherwise a pleasant place to spend time.
Entry-level i30 variants feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen, but Elite and Premium models upgrade to a larger 10.25-inch unit with more features like inbuilt satellite navigation. Curiously, the smaller screen’s wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is swapped for wired only in the larger screen. But regardless, the screens are breathtakingly simple to use and screen quality is good as well.
Rear seat space in the i30 Sedan is best in class, with ample room for two tall adults thanks to good headroom and excellent legroom. Regardless of model too, there are two USB-C charging ports, air vents, bottle holders in the doors and a central armrest with cupholders. The doors also open wide to help fitting child seats.
How big is the Hyundai i30 Sedan?
While the i30 Sedan fits into the small car category, its dimensions would classify it as a medium-sized sedan 15 years ago. The i30 Sedan measures 4,710mm long, 1,825mm wide, 1,420mm tall and it rides on a 2,720mm long wheelbase.
Its boot measures a healthy 474-litres, and the rear seats split fold 60:40 to open up more space.
I like driving, will I enjoy the Hyundai i30 Sedan?
Thanks to the variety in the i30 Sedan range, buyers can find a model that suits them. All are quite comfortable and ride well for their intended use - the sporty N Line is firmer than the other models in the lineup to match its sportier handling, but it’s far from uncomfortable.
The ride in the entry-level i30 Sedans - even the slightly heavier hybrid - and their 16-inch alloy wheels is sublime, soaking up bumps well but not too soft either. On the flip side, the N Line is a keen handler and is quite fun to drive.
Regardless of engine chosen, the i30 Sedan impresses too. Although the 2.0-litre petrol can be a bit vocal thanks to its CVT automatic transmission with its constant gear ratio, the 1.6-litre turbo sounds good and is quite punchy thanks to its strong 265Nm of torque.
The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission can be a bit indecisive when starting from zero, but it shifts quickly afterwards.
The 1.6-litre naturally aspirated hybrid drivetrain impresses with its refinement and fuel economy, and because it uses a dual-clutch transmission - and not a CVT like a lot of other hybrids on the market - it feels quite natural to drive with no strained engine noise.
The hybrid allows for reasonable EV-only driving around town and its engine keenly switches off when coasting, helping fuel economy further.
Is the Hyundai i30 Sedan expensive to run?
Fuel consumption for the i30 Sedan varies from 3.9L/100km for the hybrid to 6.1L/100km for the 2.0-litre petrol to 6.6L/100km for the 1.6-litre turbo N Line. All variants can run on 91RON regular unleaded fuel and feature a 47-litre fuel tank (42L for the hybrid). CO2 emissions range from 92g/km for the hybrid to 139g/km for the 2.0-litre petrol and 155g/km for the N Line.
The i30 Sedan is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with lifetime roadside assistance if serviced at a Hyundai dealership - the hybrid’s battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty as well.
The cost of servicing the i30 Sedan varies depending on which model is selected. All have annual servicing requirements and while the 2.0-litre petrol and hybrid models use 15,000km intervals, the N Line uses shorter 10,000km intervals. Five years of servicing the 2.0-litre petrol costs $1,825, while the hybrid costs $2,170 and the N Line costs $1,735.
How much can the Hyundai i30 Sedan tow?
Both the 2.0-litre and 1.6-litre turbo variants are rated to tow a 1,100kg braked trailer or a 610kg unbraked trailer with a 75kg maximum towball weight. The hybrid is not rated to tow at all.
Which Hyundai i30 Sedan variant is best?
If we were buying an i30 Sedan, we would pick the i30 Elite Hybrid ($37,500 plus on-road costs) because it features a very efficient drivetrain, a good driving experience, a lot of standard equipment, a great warranty program, it’s quite practical and overall, great value for money.
Those wanting a sportier driving experience would be quite happy in the N Line ($36,000 +ORC) as it’s quick and a great handler, yet still practical, well equipped and great value for money.
