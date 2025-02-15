Hyundai Santa Fe: A large SUV with personality

What does it come with? On the surface, the new Santa Fe seems to charge more and deliver less. The range starts at $55,500 with a 172kW 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine, replacing the old 3.5-litre V6. The base model is front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive options are available for $58,500. The Elite and top-spec Calligraphy models, which are all-wheel drive only, retail at $65,000 and $75,000 respectively. Wheels judges placed the Calligraphy third in the Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25 because it is a “thoughtfully designed and brilliantly executed family SUV that improves on the previous generation in all the right areas”. The 1.6T-GDI powerplant is the sole engine being imported currently, with a 2.5-litre non-hybrid version expected later in the year. The Santa Fe offers a palette of 10 colours, with premium paints available at additional costs. 53 What’s the interior like? The interior varies significantly between the base model and the top-spec Calligraphy version. The Calligraphy, with pale leather and a beautiful dash finish, features a Panoramic Curved Display housing twin 12.3-inch screens, first-row relaxation seating, a dual-pane sunroof, and a UV-C sterilization tray.

The captain's chairs in the second row provide comfort but limit seating to six and don't fold flat. The base model is more utilitarian, lacking native sat-nav and featuring a lesser quality stereo compared with the Calligraphy. All models have a powered tailgate, a low floor, and straightforward third-row seats with USB-C outlets and dual cupholders. 53 What powers it? The Santa Fe is powered by a 1.6T-GDI engine, producing 172kW, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle offers decent fuel economy, averaging 6.2 litres per 100km on long runs. The hybrid system augments the petrol engine, providing the feel of a larger capacity unit without driving purely on electric power. 53 What’s it like to drive? In Eco mode, the Santa Fe feels a bit lethargic, with the engine defaulting to low revs and rising slowly.