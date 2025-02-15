Hyundai Santa Fe: A large SUV with personality

What does it come with?
On the surface, the new Santa Fe seems to charge more and deliver less. The range starts at $55,500 with a 172kW 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine, replacing the old 3.5-litre V6. The base model is front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive options are available for $58,500. The Elite and top-spec Calligraphy models, which are all-wheel drive only, retail at $65,000 and $75,000 respectively.
Wheels judges placed the Calligraphy third in the Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25 because it is a “thoughtfully designed and brilliantly executed family SUV that improves on the previous generation in all the right areas”.
The 1.6T-GDI powerplant is the sole engine being imported currently, with a 2.5-litre non-hybrid version expected later in the year. The Santa Fe offers a palette of 10 colours, with premium paints available at additional costs.
What’s the interior like?
The interior varies significantly between the base model and the top-spec Calligraphy version. The Calligraphy, with pale leather and a beautiful dash finish, features a Panoramic Curved Display housing twin 12.3-inch screens, first-row relaxation seating, a dual-pane sunroof, and a UV-C sterilization tray.
The captain's chairs in the second row provide comfort but limit seating to six and don't fold flat. The base model is more utilitarian, lacking native sat-nav and featuring a lesser quality stereo compared with the Calligraphy.
All models have a powered tailgate, a low floor, and straightforward third-row seats with USB-C outlets and dual cupholders.
What powers it?
The Santa Fe is powered by a 1.6T-GDI engine, producing 172kW, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle offers decent fuel economy, averaging 6.2 litres per 100km on long runs. The hybrid system augments the petrol engine, providing the feel of a larger capacity unit without driving purely on electric power.
What’s it like to drive?
In Eco mode, the Santa Fe feels a bit lethargic, with the engine defaulting to low revs and rising slowly.
There's noticeable road noise, and the ride, while not harsh, doesn't deliver a pillow-topped experience. However, the chassis shows talent on fun roads, with strong grip and good body control. The steering gains heft in Sport mode, and the handover between regenerative and friction braking is smooth.
The six-speed automatic gearbox, while not as quick as a dual-clutch, suits the Santa Fe's typical use case. Off-road capabilities are limited by ground clearance and road-oriented tires, but terrain modes help optimise traction.
How safe is it?
Hyundai expects the Santa Fe to earn a five-star rating in EuroNCAP testing. It comes with 10 airbags and Hyundai's SmartSense safety suite, including forward collision avoidance, lane change monitoring, driver attention warning, and more. Higher trims add features like Highway Driving Assist 2 and rear occupant alert.
What we like about it and is it for you?
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe stands out with its spacious and practical cabin, bold styling, and comprehensive safety features. It offers decent fuel economy and a thoughtful execution of a family vehicle. The styling may take time to get used to, but the overall package is a significant leap forward from its predecessor.
The Santa Fe feels like a car you can recommend without caveats, competing strongly with the Kia Sorento and other rivals. While the price for the Calligraphy model is high, the base model provides excellent value, making the Santa Fe a versatile choice for various needs and preferences.
|Santa Fe Pricing (All prices exclude on-road costs)
|Santa Fe Hybrid FWD
|$55,500
|Santa Fe Hybrid AWD
|$58,500
|Santa Fe Elite Hybrid AWD
|$65,000
|Santa Fe Calligraphy Hybrid AWD – seven-seat
|$75,000
|Santa Fe Calligraphy Hybrid AWD – six-seat
|$75,500
|2024 Hyundai Santa Fe (base) features
|20-inch alloy wheels
|LED tail-lights
|Full-size alloy spare wheel
|Electric tailgate
|12.3-inch CCNC infotainment system
|Rear privacy glass
|Wireless or wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Three drive modes (Eco, sport, individual)
|Six-speaker audio system
|360-degree camera system
|Hyundai Bluelink telematic system
|Rain-sensing wipers
|Over-the-air software updates
|Tyre pressure monitoring
|12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
|Autonomous emergency braking (vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist, intersection, head-on)
|Single wireless phone charger
|Lane-keep assist
|Dual-zone climate control
|Lane departure warning
|6.6-inch touch-type air-conditioning controls
|Blind-spot monitoring
|Black cloth upholstery
|Blind-spot view camera
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel
|Rear cross-traffic alert
|10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
|Safe exit assist
|Heated front seats
|Adaptive cruise control
|Keyless entry and push-button start
|Intelligent speed limit assist
|Remote start (via key fob)
|Rear occupant alert
|Reflector-type LED headlights & LED DRLs
|AWD only: Three multi-terrain modes (snow, mud, sand)
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite features
|In addition to Santa Fe
|12-speaker Bose audio system
|Ambient interior lighting
|Built-in satellite navigation
|Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
|Dual wireless phone charger
|Acoustic front door glass
|Standard black leather upholstery
|Solar control windshield and front door glass
|Projector-type LED headlights
|Suede headlining
|Optional supersonic grey leather upholstery (+$295)
|Remote smart parking assist
|10-way power-adjustable passenger seat
|Semi-autonomous highway driving assist
|Heated steering wheel
|Sensor-type rear occupant alert
COMMENTS