WhichCar
Reviews
wheels

Hyundai Santa Fe: A large SUV with personality

With the fifth-generation version of the Santa Fe, the model has developed a persona all its own. And while the styling may divide opinion, it’s a large SUV that manages to meet family needs without succumbing to blandness.

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png
e11117a7/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 7 jpg
Gallery53

What does it come with?

On the surface, the new Santa Fe seems to charge more and deliver less. The range starts at $55,500 with a 172kW 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine, replacing the old 3.5-litre V6. The base model is front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive options are available for $58,500. The Elite and top-spec Calligraphy models, which are all-wheel drive only, retail at $65,000 and $75,000 respectively.

Wheels judges placed the Calligraphy third in the Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25 because it is a “thoughtfully designed and brilliantly executed family SUV that improves on the previous generation in all the right areas”.

The 1.6T-GDI powerplant is the sole engine being imported currently, with a 2.5-litre non-hybrid version expected later in the year. The Santa Fe offers a palette of 10 colours, with premium paints available at additional costs.

f69817d5/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 12 jpg
53

What’s the interior like?

The interior varies significantly between the base model and the top-spec Calligraphy version. The Calligraphy, with pale leather and a beautiful dash finish, features a Panoramic Curved Display housing twin 12.3-inch screens, first-row relaxation seating, a dual-pane sunroof, and a UV-C sterilization tray.

The captain's chairs in the second row provide comfort but limit seating to six and don't fold flat. The base model is more utilitarian, lacking native sat-nav and featuring a lesser quality stereo compared with the Calligraphy.

All models have a powered tailgate, a low floor, and straightforward third-row seats with USB-C outlets and dual cupholders.

f6c817d9/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 32 jpg
53

What powers it?

The Santa Fe is powered by a 1.6T-GDI engine, producing 172kW, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle offers decent fuel economy, averaging 6.2 litres per 100km on long runs. The hybrid system augments the petrol engine, providing the feel of a larger capacity unit without driving purely on electric power.

f6df17dc/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 15 jpg
53

What’s it like to drive?

In Eco mode, the Santa Fe feels a bit lethargic, with the engine defaulting to low revs and rising slowly.

There's noticeable road noise, and the ride, while not harsh, doesn't deliver a pillow-topped experience. However, the chassis shows talent on fun roads, with strong grip and good body control. The steering gains heft in Sport mode, and the handover between regenerative and friction braking is smooth.

The six-speed automatic gearbox, while not as quick as a dual-clutch, suits the Santa Fe's typical use case. Off-road capabilities are limited by ground clearance and road-oriented tires, but terrain modes help optimise traction.

f70f17df/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 44 jpg
53

How safe is it?

Hyundai expects the Santa Fe to earn a five-star rating in EuroNCAP testing. It comes with 10 airbags and Hyundai's SmartSense safety suite, including forward collision avoidance, lane change monitoring, driver attention warning, and more. Higher trims add features like Highway Driving Assist 2 and rear occupant alert.

f6de17db/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 42 jpg
53

What we like about it and is it for you?

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe stands out with its spacious and practical cabin, bold styling, and comprehensive safety features. It offers decent fuel economy and a thoughtful execution of a family vehicle. The styling may take time to get used to, but the overall package is a significant leap forward from its predecessor.

The Santa Fe feels like a car you can recommend without caveats, competing strongly with the Kia Sorento and other rivals. While the price for the Calligraphy model is high, the base model provides excellent value, making the Santa Fe a versatile choice for various needs and preferences.

f70817dd/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 26 jpg
53
Santa Fe Pricing (All prices exclude on-road costs)
Santa Fe Hybrid FWD$55,500
Santa Fe Hybrid AWD$58,500
Santa Fe Elite Hybrid AWD$65,000
Santa Fe Calligraphy Hybrid AWD – seven-seat$75,000
Santa Fe Calligraphy Hybrid AWD – six-seat$75,500
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe (base) features
20-inch alloy wheelsLED tail-lights
Full-size alloy spare wheelElectric tailgate
12.3-inch CCNC infotainment systemRear privacy glass
Wireless or wired Apple CarPlay and Android AutoThree drive modes (Eco, sport, individual)
Six-speaker audio system360-degree camera system
Hyundai Bluelink telematic systemRain-sensing wipers
Over-the-air software updatesTyre pressure monitoring 
12.3-inch digital instrument clusterAutonomous emergency braking (vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist, intersection, head-on)
Single wireless phone chargerLane-keep assist
Dual-zone climate controlLane departure warning
6.6-inch touch-type air-conditioning controlsBlind-spot monitoring
Black cloth upholsteryBlind-spot view camera
Leather-wrapped steering wheelRear cross-traffic alert
10-way power-adjustable driver’s seatSafe exit assist
Heated front seatsAdaptive cruise control
Keyless entry and push-button startIntelligent speed limit assist
Remote start (via key fob)Rear occupant alert
Reflector-type LED headlights & LED DRLsAWD only: Three multi-terrain modes (snow, mud, sand)
f6c117d5/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 23 jpg
53

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite features

In addition to Santa Fe
12-speaker Bose audio systemAmbient interior lighting
Built-in satellite navigationAuto-dimming rear-view mirror
Dual wireless phone chargerAcoustic front door glass
Standard black leather upholsterySolar control windshield and front door glass
Projector-type LED headlightsSuede headlining
Optional supersonic grey leather upholstery (+$295)Remote smart parking assist
10-way power-adjustable passenger seatSemi-autonomous highway driving assist 
Heated steering wheelSensor-type rear occupant alert
f73417df/2025 hyundai santa fe coty2024 2025 edewar 241024 37 jpg
53
MOREAll Hyundai Santa Fe News & Reviews
MOREEverything Hyundai
MORELarge SUVs
Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.