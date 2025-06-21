Things we like Handsome styling

Best-in-class interior quality

Loaded with safety features Not so much Pure isn’t the model to choose

Thirsty engine

Spartan and small rear cabin

Rating

Ever since its Australian release in 2004, the Mazda3 has been one of the country’s favourite cars.

One of the first ‘Zoom Zoom’ products that started Mazda’s sales upwards trajectory locally, the Mazda3 has always combined a fun attitude, good value for money and a good driving experience.

The latest ‘BP’ series Mazda3, however, toned down the driving fun a touch but added more of a luxury feel thanks to a decidedly upmarket interior and far better refinement than Mazda3s of the past. How does the latest Mazda3 stack up in base Pure form?

11

Price and equipment

While it has been more widespread in the past with more engine and transmission options, the Mazda3 range in Australia comprises of just six models and the Pure is the entry spec. It’s priced from $31,310 plus on-road costs and the range stretches $12,000 higher to $43,310 for the top-spec Astina.

As before, both hatchback and sedan bodystyles are available throughout the Mazda3 range and a six-speed automatic transmission is standard. The Pure, Evolve and Touring are fitted with a ‘G20′ 2.0-litre petrol engine, while the Evolve SP, GT and Astina use a larger ‘G25’ 2.5-litre petrol engine.

We tested the entry-level G20 Pure hatchback for this review.

Mazda3 Pure standard equipment:

16-inch alloy wheels with a space saver spare

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Remote keyless entry with push button start

Auto-folding mirrors

Manual air-conditioning

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

8-way manual driver’s seat

7-inch digital driver’s display

8.8-inch infotainment screen

Satellite navigation

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity

2x USB-C ports

8-speaker sound system

Head-up display

Mazda3 Pure safety features:

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Automatic rear braking

Auto high beam

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

The Mazda3 range earned a five-star ANCAP safety rating in 2019 against older testing criteria with scores of 98 per cent in adult protection, 89 per cent in child protection, 81 per cent in vulnerable road user protection and 76 per cent for safety assist.

Mazda3 Pure options:

Premium paint: $595

Vision Technology package with a 360-degree camera, adaptive lane guidance, driver monitoring, front cross-traffic alert, front parking sensors and a 10.25-inch touchscreen: $2000

Interior, practicality and bootspace

As was the case when the current generation Mazda3 was released back in 2019, the interior blows the competition away for quality with lots of soft touch materials throughout the cabin. The switchgear – such as the window controls and stalks – is also softly damped and makes it feel like it’s from a luxury brand. We also love the synthetic leather trim on the centre console and armrests, which are perfect for resting limbs against.

The 3’s cabin is also somewhat practical, at least in the front, with big door bins, a big box underneath the central armrest, average cupholders ahead of the gearbox, a secret tray to the right of the driver’s legs and a tray underneath the centre console that’s a wireless charger in higher-end models.

Centre of the 3’s cabin is an 8.8-inch infotainment screen that’s controlled by the wheel in the centre console – in this spec of Mazda3, you can’t touch the screen to control it, though the smartphone mirroring alone can be controlled by touch in higher-end models. While that may bother some, the controller wheel is safer to use while driving and it means you’re not reaching over to touch the screen.

The screen itself is minimalist in layout, easy to use and features good graphics. The eight-speaker sound system also gives above average sound quality, better than you’d expect for a base model small hatchback.

The driving position, even in the base model Mazda3, is great with ample adjustment in the steering wheel and driver’s seat, impressively including both height and under-thigh angle adjustment. Rear vision, however, is not good thanks to the thick pillars and sloping roofline. But there must be sacrifices for this much style, right?

Thanks to the aforementioned style and the small windows it provides, the rear seat of the Mazda3 hatchback is not its strongest point, and the Pure is the worst in the range because it misses out on features such as air vents and a central armrest. For amenities, occupants get just one map pocket and a door pocket and that’s it. Legroom is tight for taller adults, though headroom is fine, and there are three top-tether points and two ISOFIX points for child seats.

The boot of the Mazda3 measures 295 litres with the seats up (Mazda doesn’t provide a figure for them folded) and like the rear seat, it’s a spartan space with no hooks, tie down points or extra storage. While the boot lip is high, folding the seats gives a flat loadspace for trips to Ikea, and it’s also finished with high quality carpeting. If you’re looking for more practicality from your Mazda3, consider the sedan as its boot is larger and the larger windows give a more spacious feel in the rear seat.

Performance and economy

The Mazda3 G20 Pure uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine making 114kW of power and 200Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission – the former six-speed manual option is no longer available, same with the former 2.0-litre ‘SkyActiv-X’ engine that sat the top of the range. Crucially for some buyers as well, there’s no hybrid drivetrain available either, though Mazda has put a lot of effort in to shaving fuel use – this engine now has cylinder deactivation tech, for example.

Mazda claims that the 2.0-litre Mazda3 will use 5.9L/100km on a combined cycle, but we found that difficult to achieve and reported 6.8L/100km in combined driving – or almost double of what a Corolla hybrid can achieve. Mazda also claims that the 2.0-litre Mazda3 will emit 138g/km of CO2, while its 51-litre fuel tank can be filled with 91RON regular unleaded fuel.

On the road

As you’d expect from Mazda’s current premium attitude, the driving experience of the Mazda3 is calm, mature and comfortable and makes the car feel like it costs a lot more than it actually does.

As we’ve seen in the cabin, the driving experience of the 3 is considered, from the excellent refinement with low road noise levels to the steering that offers excellent weighting. In both urban and highway driving, the Mazda3 is a great companion.

Despite featuring a relatively unsophisticated torsion beam rear suspension set up compared to the multi-link set ups of some rivals, the Mazda3’s ride quality is generally well sorted. While it can feel a touch firm, and larger bumps are felt, it settles quickly afterwards. It’s also a great handling car, as you’d expect from a Mazda product. Of course, it’s no MX-5, but it comfortably shades its rivals for behind the wheel fun. The chassis is tight and it feels light on its feet too.

If there’s a chink in the 3’s armour, it’s the engine. The 2.0-litre ‘SkyActiv-G’ donk has been around in different tunes since 2011 and for most people, it’s a totally fine engine: grunty enough for in-town driving, relatively fuel efficient and it sounds good as well. But against newer turbocharged and hybrid rivals, it’s a bit slow and feels a bit dated. Again, it’s totally fine for most people but we’d upgrade to the larger ‘G25’ 2.5-litre engine for its extra low end grunt.

Where Mazda piles on more premium feel is in the tuning of its active safety features. Even the entry-level Pure is very well equipped for safety features – a head-up display on a base model!? Wow – and each one is expertly tuned to alert but not annoy. The lane keeping assistance, for example, is accurate and subtle and the traffic sign recognition can be set to permanently visually alert you to exceeding the speed limit but not audibly. Want the audible alerts to switch off? Press the button for that function to the right of the driver. A lot of manufacturers could learn from Mazda’s active safety features, in our opinion.

Service and warranty

Mazda covers the Mazda3 with a five-year/unlimited km warranty with five years of roadside assistance.

Unlike a lot of previous Mazda products, the 3’s service intervals are once-yearly/every 15,000km and five years/75,000km of servicing costs $2251 ($450 per service).

Verdict: should I buy a Mazda3 G20 Pure?

While there are less small hatchback buyers than there have been in the past, they are still popular and one of the best options is undoubtedly the Mazda3. Let’s start with the negatives: the back seat and boot are smaller than most rivals, the 2.0-litre engine can be thirsty and feels a bit slow, there’s no more manual option and it’s not the cheapest to service.

On the flip side however, it looks like a Japanese Alfa Romeo Brera, it’s fun to drive, comfortable, well equipped for a base model – especially with safety features – and its interior quality is excellent. The Mazda3 is a great car but we’d jump up to minimum Evolve level (+ $1800) to gain features such as rear air vents, larger wheels and wireless smartphone mirroring for a more complete overall package.

Mazda3 rivals

Toyota Corolla

Subaru Impreza

Skoda Scala

Specifications