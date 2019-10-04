Can a 310kW sports car be both a stylish, subtle sedan and a lairy, raucous hooligan? The new Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S aims to be the answer to that question.

The ‘fastback’ version of the A45 S has just landed in Australia and is now, along with its hatch sibling, aiming to right the wrongs of its predecessor.

With a new set of tricks bestowed upon it by the boffins in Affalterbach, the new generation of ‘45’ twins need to be more comfortable, characterful, and smooth than the first generation if they’re to allay the complaints often directed at their forerunners.

Of course, they’ll also need to be faster for marketing’s sake, which AMG’s all-new 310kW/500Nm M139 engine handles decisively. At just 2.0-litres with four-cylinders, these figures make the engine the most powerful production engine in its class.

An array of engineering changes compared to the old M133 engine, such as rotating it 180 degrees in the engine bay so that the exhaust headers are located at the rear, create not only a more powerful unit, but one that is designed to seem less heavily turbocharged than the M133.

This is despite the massive 30.5psi being forced into the engine by its twin-scroll turbocharger spinning at up to 169,000rpm, assisted by an electronic wastegate.

Engine aside, which is hooked up to a smoother 8-speed dual-clutch by the way, the CLA45 also cops a slathering of chassis upgrades over the rest of the CLA range including additional bracing in areas like the front wheel arches, a shearing plate underneath the engine, and a 4Matic all-wheel system specific to the ‘45s’.

It feels almost constantly rear-driven (compared to the very front-driven CLA35) thanks to active torque vectoring which can transfer al of the rear-bound torque to either wheel and push through corners rather effectively.

All of this adds up to a car that intends to be a ‘do-it-all’ vehicle for what will likely be relatively young, well-to-do professionals. But does it succeed?

First impressions of the CLA45 S were promising. In comfort, its ride was much better than expectations would have one prepared for, considering the last was rather harsh even with suspension set to Standard in the facelifted model. The only issue we encountered was some unforgivable road noise on a few stretches of highway, but we’d cautiously chalk those up to the road’s rough surface.

Comfort mode also still allows a bit of access to that 310kW beast under the hood for a proper take-off if you’re overtaking or have decided you need to put a bit of distance between yourself and the set of lights you were just at.

Of course, a comfortable daily driver isn’t the only thing you’ll need as a white-collar, because it needs to look the part. Where the A45 hatch can seem a bit visually aggressive, the CLA is able to be toned down to the buyer’s needs, our test car was a relatively subtle white on black 19-inch wheels, with no aero pack to flaunt its inherent ability.

Once the weekend is upon us, the desire to conquer mountain roads and winding countryside lanes strikes. The CLA is up to the task, needing only a turn of the steering-wheel mounted dial to get into Sport mode, stiffening the dampers slightly and bringing the engine out of ‘hibernation’, if it can even be called that. The dynamics control also loosens up a little bit, and the exhaust becomes a little more raucous.

Driving hard in sport mode presents a fun challenge, where the body will still roll somewhat on its chassis and the engine requires your attention as it’s not at full-attack just yet. Though it’s not the most effective way to make the CLA fast, it’s one of the best ways to make it fun.

Another turn of the control dial and you’re in Sport+ mode, which stiffens the dampers to their fullest and gives the engine a little more perk, while also setting the AMG dynamics control to ‘Pro’, allowing a higher degree of hooliganism from the driver’s seat. The exhaust also reaches its most aggressive by this point.

One more turn, and the CLA becomes a little monster having reached Race mode. The settings are almost all the same as Sport+, but now the engine is completely ready to attack at any time, and the 8-speed dual-clutch is keeping the revs in the sweet spot (above 2000rpm) almost constantly.

It’s in Race mode where the CLA becomes searingly quick, making its 0-100km/h claim of 4.0 seconds eminently believable and putting its set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres to work.

Upon entering a corner and braking (the 360mm six-pot fronts and 330mm single-pot rears work as gradually but powerfully as you’d hope), and the rubber on each tyre has no issue helping the slow-down even in damp conditions.

Turn in with a now-heavier steering feel (acceptable but not adjustable outside changing drive mode) and the CLA obeys submissively, at this point the gearbox has shifted down for you in preparation for your right foot to hammer down mid-corner.

The engine’s turbo is poised already thanks to an electronic wastegate, and its greedy induction system turns your ankle’s motion into 500Nm heading wherever the car’s brain decides it’s needed most. It turns out to be a cheeky thing, because almost always the CLA will decide it wants to let the rear slip a little and entice you into a slide, aided by it gorgeously progressive tyres.

On the road, we refrained from activating Drift Mode (or turning off any electronic safety) but it’s clear the CLA45 is ready to hang its tail end out at the shortest of notice for your entertainment.

Does that mean it fulfils the role of a do-it-all car? Well, while it has 460 litres of boot space and comfy enough rear seats, it’s no wagon. But wagons generally aren’t as cheeky as the CLA45, meaning if you want a car that can impress with sensible style then the CLA45 S should absolutely be on your shopping list.

The problem is, there’s another car that should probably be on that list: BMW’s M2 Competition. While the CLA is arguably ‘nicer’ in terms of interior styling and appointments, it’s also a $111,200 ask as opposed to the M2’s $99,900 in Pure spec. Both prices MSRP.

It really comes down to preference, and that’s something we can’t decide for you here, but we can very comfortably tell you the CLA45 S is as versatile as we hoped, and a major step up from its predecessor.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Specs

Engine: 1991cc 4cyl, DOHC, 16v, turbo

Power: 310kW @ 6750rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 5000-5250rpm

Weight: 1600kg

0-100km/h: 4.0sec (claim)

Price: $111,200

Likes: Drivetrain is magical; rear-drive feel; styling inside and out; rides well

Dislikes: Price is getting up there; she’s thirsty; some interior features feel a touch cheap

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars