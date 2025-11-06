Are you thinking about buying a new car? Firstly, congratulations! But secondly, there’s a lot to consider, including which car to buy, where to buy it, how much do you want to spend and where will you source the money to pay for it?

For many, getting a great deal is paramount to the new car buying experience. It needs to make sense for you as the buyer and may even change the car you end up buying. So when exactly is the best time to buy a new car in Australia?

End of the month

I worked in stock control and registrations in car dealerships for over five years and from experience can tell you that the end of month is the best time to buy a new car because dealerships are looking to boost numbers any way they can. The most common way is by registering new vehicle demonstrators, but if you time it correctly, a potential discount can be enhanced with a bonus from the manufacturer seeking to move more units. The best part? End of month happens 12 times per year, giving buyers plenty of chances to buy.

3

End of the financial year

The advice about end-of-month purchases also works again for the end of the financial year – and on a potentially larger scale, courtesy of a few factors. Firstly, business buyers are more keen to purchase during this period to claim the outlay on their tax. Secondly, manufacturers are even keener to grow numbers and boost their financial year sales results through discounts at dealer level, or bonuses such as cash back deals, servicing or accessories available on certain models. Because of that, historically, sales numbers often spike during this period.

End of the calendar year

The end of the year is a great period to buy a new car because the period between Christmas and New Years is typically quiet, so dealerships are keener for your business. It’s also advantage to the buyer because come next month, the dealership will be stuck with last year’s models and will want to get rid of them.

The new year

As above, last year’s models will still be on dealer lots, in storage or still in transit from the factory, giving extra motivation for dealerships to sell old stock to clear the way for new model year cars. Therefore, a plate clearance sale can be a great way for you to find a great deal on a new car.

Old model at new model release time

For new car buyers who don’t mind owning last year’s model, potential discounts are on offer when new models are arriving and dealerships price-cut older cars to get rid of them, leaving both parties satisfied. The success of this tactic, however, can depend on the car maker and model involved.

3

Extra tip: Buy a demo

In my experience, many car dealers register hundreds of new vehicle demonstrators per year just to boost their sales numbers, and that means that there are plenty in stock already registered and their warranties activated.

Therefore, demos are a great way to buy a discounted new model car – sure, they may have been previously driven, you may end up with a different model or colour than the one you were hoping for, and you might get less registration, but the potential discount you get on one could be well worth it.

Extra, extra tip: don’t go to the dealership on the weekend

From my time in dealerships, I’ve learned that Monday to Wednesdays are the best days to buy a new car because they’re typically very quiet after the weekend rush, or even on Thursdays or Fridays when they’re trying to meet targets without relying on the weekend. The weekend is typically the busiest time to buy, salespeople are harried and distracted, and may not give you their full attention.

With direct manufacturer-to-consumer online sales (Tesla) and agency models (Honda) now in place, plus a plethora of new brands that you’ve likely never heard of, the Australian new car market has changed massively over the past decade.

But despite the expansion of choice, there are plenty of good deals to be found when buying a new car. Above all else, make sure you do as much research as possible: about the models you’re interested in, finance, insurance, aftersales, running costs and where your closest dealership is. Knowing when to buy the car and get the best deal for you is a skill as well, but there are good deals to be had, especially at the above times. Good luck!