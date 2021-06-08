Evan Spence Deputy Editor, 4x4 Australia

A failed rockstar and lover of anything with two diffs and a transfer case, Evan Spence has been writing for 4X4 magazines since 2002, after pestering a publisher to let him do work experience on school holidays.

He's since held titles including Photojournalist, Deputy Editor and Editor of many off-road publications – both print and digital.

Evan has also spent time working in 4x4 shops around Sydney, but ultimately off-road media is his passion. That and rusty old Suzuki 4x4s, but we best leave that alone...