Evan Spence

Road Tests
Tested: Nissan Navara ST with factory accessories
An older platform, with a fresh redesign and factory-fitted accessories. Is this enough for you to consider buying a new Navara?
Gear
D-MAX gets Tough Dog Suspension upgrade
A 40mm Tough Dog Suspension lift fixes more than ground clearance on the 4X4 Australia D-MAX
Custom 4x4s
Rock-ready BT-50 is one of a kind
If you want to build a unique four-wheel drive like this custom BT-50, sometimes you need to take a few risks
Gear
4X4 Australia D-MAX equipped with Ironman 4x4 kit
Ironman 4x4 works its magic on our 2020 D-MAX … spoiler alert, it looks awesome
News
2022 Isuzu MU-X: Australian model revealed
First look at the all-new MU-X in its Australian trim revealed, ahead of its local debut
Explore NSW
4x4 Australia D-MAX heads to Stockton Beach with the I-Venture Club
The 4x4 Australia D-MAX gets sand on its tyres for the first time, with the Isuzu I-Venture Club
Comparisons
Lifestyle utes compared: 2021 HiLux Rugged X vs Ranger Raptor vs Gladiator Rubicon vs BT-50 Thunder
The 2021 Wheels and 4x4 Australia dual-cab ute megatest series continues with a comparison of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, Ford Ranger Raptor, Mazda BT-50 Thunder and Toyota HiLux Rugged X to find the best lifestyle ute
4x4 Comparisons
2021 Dual-cab ute megatest: Off-road comparison
We take 11 utes from Ford, GWM, Isuzu, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Jeep, SsangYong, and Toyota, and put them through the ultimate off-road comparison test
Comparisons
Budget utes compared: GWM Ute Cannon-L vs Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate
All the toys without the sticker shock: we compare the 2021 GWM Ute Cannon-L and Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate to find the best dual-cab ute on a budget
Comparisons
Australia's top-selling utes compared: Ranger vs D-Max vs Triton vs Navara vs HiLux
Kicking off 2021's Wheels and 4x4 Australia dual-cab ute megatest series, running from May 17 to May 21, we're comparing the premium options among Australia's best-selling pickups.
Custom 4x4s
Custom Range Rover Classic gets Isuzu power
Range Rover Classic is built to see the most remote parts of this country - just add diesel
Electronics & Gadgets
Tested: Seven-inch LED driving lights compared
LED driving lights are a hot topic. Let’s see how some of the best in the industry perform in the real world.