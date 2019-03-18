Electric SUVs for the environmentally-conscious

It’s no secret that Australia is dragging its heels when it comes to environmentally conscious decisions, especially in the automotive space.

But if there's one way to capture the hearts and minds of the electrically-curious, it's through SUVs.

SUVs as a whole are commanding a huge slice of the new-car sales pie in Australia, and car manufacturers are now phasing out their passenger cars in favour of more SUVs on the dealership lot.

Electric SUVs are quickly becoming the car to have if you're keen on doing away with fossil fuels, with more manufacturers releasing electrified SUVs than any other body style. So what are some of the best options available for those interested?

The Tesla Model X was the first all-electric SUV on the Australian market back in 2016 and remains one of the stand-out SUVs on sale to the current day. Offering more range than any other full-electric SUV and owing to a relatively expansive charging network, the Tesla Model X still presents a polished electrified package even now that it has a swathe of new-coming rivals to compete with.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Such a competitor to the Tesla Model X is the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Having just freshly won the coveted Wheels Car of the Year award for 2020, the EQC was lauded for its out-of-the-box completeness, astonishing ride quality and certified range value of 340km.

Jaguar’s foray into all-electric driving is as much about performance as it is efficiency, with the Jaguar I-Pace five-seat SUV capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds thanks to two very powerful electric motors. An 80 percent charge takes about 10 hours using a home charger, or just 40 minutes at a specialised public charging station. Once charged, the battery has enough stored energy to top up 9000 smartphones.

The Hyundai Kona Electric arrived on Australian shores in 2019 to provide an electric SUV offering that isn't stratospherically priced, coming in just under $60k. The Kona Electric can be charged to 80 percent in just under an hour using a fast charger, or fully charged in 10 hours by plugging it into a standard electrical socket.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The Outlander PHEV was one of Australia’s best-selling plug-in SUVs, but has since been joined by other viable options. Having been recently updated on its seventh birthday with a larger 91kW petrol engine and 13.8kWh battery capacity, the Outlander PHEV still presents a very frugal drivetrain and commodious space for its sub $60k price. One to look out for!

Volvo XC60 T8

Also a winner of the Wheels Car of the Year award, the hybrid XC60 T8 is a plug-in hybrid that blends the best attributes of a petrol powered luxury SUV with the benefits of electric power. Savagely quick, very frugal, the XC60 also boasts a fully electric range of 35km.

