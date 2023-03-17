What does engine size mean, and does it still matter?

If you’ve heard and wondered about terms such as 2.0-litre, cubic centimetres (cc) and displacement, you’re not alone. But it’s fairly simple: all relate to the size of a car’s engine.

Not its external dimensions, mind you. Engine size (in litres or CCs) is a measure of the cumulative space inside a motor’s cylinders, where the mixture of air and fuel is ignited to produce the energy required to turn the car’s wheels.

These days, it’s typically rounded to the nearest tenth of a litre, but in reality is often a little shy of that exact number. For example, 1997cc is a typical displacement for a '2.0-litre engine'.

An engine’s cylinder count will vary, from three to eight in typical passenger cars, but with extremes as low as two and up to 16 in more exotic metal.

Typically, the higher the engine’s cylinder count the bigger the engine displacement – a three-pot engine with 500mL cylinder sizes is a 1.5-litre engine, add another cylinder and you have one of the most common engines: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder.

5

Is a bigger engine really better?

Bigger engines mean extra air and fuel, making more grunt. The bigger the engine size, typically the greater the power and torque figures.

Let’s compare two typical small cars fitted with a 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre engine. Which is better?